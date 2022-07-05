Boxer Delicious Orie plotting next phase of life story at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Boxer Delicious Orie plotting next phase of life story at Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 3:44 pm
Delicious Orie is determined to make the most of his chance to represent England at the Commonwealth Games (Jacob King/PA)
Delicious Orie is determined to make the most of his chance to represent England at the Commonwealth Games (Jacob King/PA)

Born in Moscow and raised in Wolverhampton, boxer Delicious Orie is plotting the next phase of his already-remarkable life story at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next month.

The 25-year-old super-heavyweight, whose father is Nigerian and his mother Russian, arrived in the UK with his family at the age of eight, but only managed to beat the red tape to secure a British passport last year.

Despite fading memories and a fractured knowledge of the language, Orie still also holds a Russian passport and has reasons to be concerned with the continued aggression in the border regions and Donbas, where many of his extended family remain.

Orie’s grandmother and aunts live in Voronezh, some 200 miles from the Ukraine border, whilst his mother’s cousins and children live in Ukraine, close to the separatist region that it is predicted will become the next primary focus of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s continued assault.

“My mum has always told me that Russia and Ukraine are like brothers – they stuck together and had a very strong relationship – so what is happening now is devastating,” said Orie.

“It is breaking families and tearing them apart. My family are fortunately OK but it is a horrible situation. Most people out there don’t want what’s going on at the moment – they want unity. (But) you have a couple of crazy people at the top.”

2018 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
Six British boxers including Delicious Orie’s super-heavyweight predecessor Frazer Clarke won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Danny Lawson/PA)

Orie feared his delayed bid for a British passport would derail his hopes of reaching the Paris Olympics in 2024, but its arrival last year rubber-stamped his arrival on the GB podium squad in Sheffield, and he put it to good use with a bronze medal at last month’s European Championships in Yerevan.

Now Orie, who is one of a 14-strong England squad named for the Games, is determined to use his opportunity to give something back to the nation he has called home for almost two decades, and inspire others not to lose heart facing similar journeys.

“I’m a British citizen – I might not have been born here but I did most of my growing up here and all I really know is England,” added Orie.

“This is my way of saying ‘thank you’ to the nation for providing so many opportunities and opening so many doors.

“So many of my mates from school and even my siblings who held British passports from birth, they don’t understand the power of the passport and how it can provide opportunities for you.

“All you’ve got to do is work hard. In some countries, no matter how hard you work, the doors will be closed for ever. Here, the doors will be open for you and you will have the platform to achieve whatever you want.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal