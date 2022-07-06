Jacqueline Stewart to lead Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jacqueline Stewart to lead Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 5:17 pm
Film scholar Jacqueline Stewart (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Film scholar Jacqueline Stewart has been named the next director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The organisation’s board of trustees said on Wednesday that Stewart, who previously served as the museum’s chief artistic and programming officer, will succeed Bill Kramer to guide the vision of the museum from July 18.

“Jacqueline Stewart is the ideal choice to lead the Academy Museum into the future,” said Ted Sarandos, chairman of the Academy Museum’s board of trustees and co-CEO of Netflix.

“A strong and inspiring partner to Bill Kramer throughout the period leading up to our opening, she gave indispensable direction to the curatorial program that has been so widely admired.”

Last week, Kramer was named as the new CEO for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation that puts on the Oscars.

Stewart is a Chicago native and a 2021 MacArthur Foundation Fellow known for her contributions to film studies and advocacy for film preservation.

Among her many accomplishments, Stewart is the author of the book Migrating To The Movies: Cinema And Black Urban Modernity, hosts Silent Sunday Nights on Turner Classic Movies and is a chairwoman of the National Film Preservation Board.

In her previous role at the Academy Museum, she led strategy and planning for its curatorial, educational and public programming initiatives, from exhibitions to screenings to podcasts.

The museum opened last year and will celebrate its first anniversary in September.

“Our ambition in opening the Academy Museum was to give Los Angeles and the world an unprecedented institution for understanding and appreciating the history and culture of cinema, in all its artistic glory and all its power to influence and reflect society,” Stewart said in a statement.

“I feel deeply honoured to have been chosen for this new role.”

