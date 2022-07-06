Marissa Callaghan: Northern Ireland are not at Euro 2022 to make up numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Marissa Callaghan: Northern Ireland are not at Euro 2022 to make up numbers

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 7:06 pm
Marissa Callaghan insists Northern Ireland go into every game expecting to win (Liam McBurney/PA)
Captain Marissa Callaghan insists Northern Ireland are not at Euro 2022 to “make up numbers” as she prepares to lead her country into their first major tournament.

The veteran Cliftonville midfielder has declared herself fit and ready for Thursday evening’s historic clash with Norway in Southampton after making a rapid recovery from a broken bone in her foot.

Northern Ireland are easily the lowest-ranked team in the 16-nation tournament and massive underdogs to progress from a group also containing Austria and hosts England.

Yet, on the eve of the biggest game of her career, Callaghan dismissed suggestions that an early exit is inevitable.

“We go out every game with the belief that we can win it, you have to,” said the 36-year-old. “We’re footballers, we want to strive to be our best.

“You can’t go into any game thinking, ‘this is going to be tough, they’re going to beat us’.

“It’s always been our way from Kenny (Shiels, manager) coming in that every single game we’re preparing to win. That will be the mindset that we go out with tomorrow.

“Obviously we know exactly how hard that challenge is going to be, we know the calibre of player and team we’re up against.

Northern Ireland v England – Women’s FIFA World Cup Qualifying – Group D – Windsor Park
Callaghan has declared herself fit for Thursday’s opener (Liam McBurney/PA)

“But we’re here, we’re in the top 16 teams in Europe and we’re here to cause an upset and we’re not just here to make up numbers.”

Callaghan was given a guard of honour by team-mates ahead of training at St Mary’s on Wednesday afternoon.

She, at times, feared injury may deprive her of an emotional, landmark moment before overcoming physical and mental barriers to be in contention.

Having struggled to find opportunities to play football as a child, Callaghan has seen first-hand the rapid growth of the women’s game over recent years.

“I’m so proud, so honoured,” she said. “It’s a dream come true for any little girl to lead their country and captain their country. I still have to pinch myself that it’s my title.

“We’ve been on this incredible journey and this is the pinnacle, this is what we’ve all worked hard for, this is something that was almost beyond our wildest dreams.

“When we were young we had to go and play with the boys or go and play in the street and almost force somewhere to play the game.

“Now, fast-forward, the opportunities are endless and just recently at Windsor (Park) we had almost 16,000 fans there.

“There was nothing going to stop me getting here.”

Northern Ireland are set to be backed by a sizeable travelling contingent for their three Group A fixtures on the south coast.

Northern Ireland v England – Women’s FIFA World Cup Qualifying – Group D – Windsor Park
Kenny Shiels guided Northern Ireland to Euro 2022 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Manager Shiels, who confirmed he currently has a fully-fit squad available, vowed to continue with the brand of football which secured qualification, rather than adopt a more pragmatic approach against formidable opposition.

“We play as we are,” said the 66-year-old. “That success has got us here.

“I say to the girls all the time, ‘fear of failure is failure’ and we work off the template. We can’t be afraid of other football teams that we play against.

“We need composure, we need to be able to manoeuvre their expressions in how they want to perform and how they want to play, we can’t mess about with that in any shape or form.”

