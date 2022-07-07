GB guard Patrick Whelan hoping sport can have positive impact on next generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GB guard Patrick Whelan hoping sport can have positive impact on next generation

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 11:56 am
Patrick Whelan feels sport can help promote the importance of an active lifestyle (Mansoor Ahmed/BBL/PA)
Patrick Whelan feels sport can help promote the importance of an active lifestyle (Mansoor Ahmed/BBL/PA)

Sports clubs must continue to help communities tackle socio-economic issues head on and promote the well-being of the next generation, according to Great Britain basketball international Patrick Whelan.

A recent survey by the British Basketball League found 36 per cent of individuals aged 16 to 24 admitted a lack of motivation was impacting them taking part in sport.

Across the 2,000 participants nationwide, 58 per cent agreed access to sport helps address socio-economic issues within their local community.

BBL Ambassador Project Infographic
(Sport England/BBL Infographic)

Last month, the BBL Ambassadors initiative community schools programme was launched, funded by Sport England.

Players and staff from the BBL are visiting 1,000 schools in the clubs’ local communities, aiming to inspire 150,000 young people across the UK by promoting the importance of an active lifestyle and the positive influence sport can have on mental health.

Whelan, 25, helped Leicester Riders claim the treble in his first season after joining from Spanish club Real Murcia, edging out London Lions in the play-off final to add to their 2022 BBL Cup and Championship success.

The Warrington-born guard, who averaged 15.2 points per game, feels initiatives like the BBL Ambassadors programme can only help build better prospects for the most deprived communities.

“I think it does kind of inspire them a little bit to get that motivation to be involved in different sports groups,” Whelan told the PA news agency.

“They can see a positive impact on someone’s life, I think that’s definitely key – especially in the areas where the money might not really be there.

“Sports, especially basketball, is something you can do with just a ball, it doesn’t really require a lot of money to be put into – just go out there and play, so especially in those communities, it is big.”

Whelan, who made his senior GB debut in the recent FIBA World Cup 2023 qualifying fixtures against Greece and Turkey, added: “Kids only see the success – they want to know how many trophies you have and how many points you score per game.

“But just seeing someone who looks like them, whether they be black, brown or from a (ethnic) minority group, being able to succeed in ways that they never really maybe thought about, I think that’s definitely a key part of our engagement with them.”

The BBL’s research also revealed that those respondents suffering from mental health issues (44 per cent) would benefit most to increased access and opportunities within sport.

“Basketball was always a way to kind of meet people outside of school, people from other backgrounds, from other places. That sense of community was big for me and my family too,” said Whelan, whose elder brother Jordan plays for Manchester Giants.

“Still to this day playing basketball is some of the happiest times of my life.

“When I was a kid and I had to put down the basketball for even like a week, definitely I felt like there was a drop in my mood for sure.”

