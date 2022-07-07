Extremists claim responsibility for Nigerian prison attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Extremists claim responsibility for Nigerian prison attack

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 1:05 pm
A burned-out bus outside the prison in Kuje (Chinedu Asadu/AP)
A burned-out bus outside the prison in Kuje (Chinedu Asadu/AP)

The so-called Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a prison in Nigeria’s capital in which nearly 900 inmates were freed, including 60 of its members.

Nigerian security forces were continuing their search for at least 400 escaped prisoners who were still at large.

While Nigeria has suffered multiple jailbreaks in recent years, the attack on Tuesday night was the first in the nation’s capital within that period — a development that analysts say points to a “failure of intelligence”.

Officers stand guard outside the prison in Kuje
Officers stand guard outside the prison in Kuje (Chinedu Asadu/AP)

The Islamic State West Africa Province said in a statement that the attack on the Kuje prison was carried out in 50 minutes by three groups: One attacked the prison’s gate, another stormed the prison and the third blocked the road leading to the facility.

The group said the attack was part of IS’s campaign to free its members from prisons.

Authorities said the group’s members were “very determined” and launched the daring attack on the prison with “very high-grade explosives”.

They killed one prison guard and freed 879 inmates including 64 of their members who authorities believe they had “specifically” come to rescue.

Broken walls at the prison
Broken walls at the jail following the attack (Chinedu Asadu/AP)

People living near the prison told The Associated Press how the area had been rocked by gunfire and explosions late on Tuesday night.

A worker at a nearby bakery said the explosion “shook the bakery”.

“More than one hour after, I saw many people leaving (the prison) and I even thought it was people that went to enjoy themselves at the bar here,” he said of the casual way the escapees had walked through the streets.

The Islamic State West Africa Province is an offshoot of Nigeria’s Boko Haram group which has waged an insurgency against the Nigerian government for more than a decade.

Recaptured inmates arrive back at the prison
Recaptured inmates arrive back at the prison (Chinedu Asadu/AP)

Since the death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau in mid-2021, the IS-linked splinter group has sought to strengthen its position in northeast Nigeria and the surrounding Lake Chad basin, though both groups remain united in their fight against the Nigerian government.

Their rebellion has caused more than 35,000 deaths in northeastern Nigeria and displaced an estimated two million people, according to the UN.

Their jihadi insurgency has expanded to the neighbouring countries of Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

The attack on the prison in Nigeria’s capital city showed the severity of the insurgency, experts said.

“For Abuja to be having this kind of attack, it tells you how much our security intelligence has failed,” Confidence MacHarry, from the Lagos-based SBM Intelligence security firm, said.

