It is an unbelievable place to be – Joe Gomez commits to Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

It is an unbelievable place to be – Joe Gomez commits to Liverpool

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 4:20 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 4:26 pm
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has signed a new contract until 2027 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has signed a new contract until 2027 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is confident his best years lie ahead of him after signing a new contract with the club.

There had been speculation about the 25-year-old’s future over the last few months having dropped down the pecking order at Anfield, making only 21 appearances in a 63-game season.

However, the club have invested a lot of faith in the player who has suffered serious knee and ankle injuries since joining in 2015 and the new contract, understood to be until 2027, is justification of that.

“It’s obviously a special moment for me and my family. Another one that you dream of as a kid and one I don’t take for granted,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“It is an unbelievable place to be; in my eyes, probably one of the best – if not the best – clubs in the world at the minute.

“The opportunity to extend my stay here was an easy decision to make, really.

“Obviously, I have been here quite a while now, but in the grand scheme of things I still feel young and the best years are ahead of me. I have got more to learn and the time to do that.

“I think I have the platform here to do it with the manager and the coaching staff around me and my team-mates, to make sure the best years are ahead.”

Gomez fell behind Joel Matip and last summer’s signing Ibrahima Konate in the race to be Virgil van Dijk’s central defensive partner and that led to speculation about his future.

Former team-mate and ex-Reds captain Steven Gerrard expressed an interest in taking him to Aston Villa but the club did not want to let the player go and have responded with a contract which reflects his status as an elite performer.

The long deal is in keeping with the club’s longstanding policy of rewarding and retaining top performers and is the latest in a long line of contract renewals, which saw Mohamed Salah last week commit his long-term future to the Reds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]