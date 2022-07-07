Kim Kardashian: It would be amazing to retire being Kim K and just be a lawyer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kim Kardashian has said it would be “amazing” to retire from life in the spotlight and focus on being a criminal justice lawyer, adding “if it all went away I would be just as happy”.

The reality TV star, 41, passed her first law exam last year, known as the baby bar, which is the first of two exams she needed to pass for her law apprenticeship.

Kardashian aims to follow in the footsteps of her father Robert Kardashian, who was a member of OJ Simpson’s defence team.

Starring on the front cover of Allure magazine, she said: “My dad would’ve been so proud.

“We would talk about (me being a lawyer one day) and he would say, ‘This is going to age you so much. You’re so vain, you would never want this on your plate.’

“I really was naive to the justice system and once I started to learn, I couldn’t just sit back and let people (be incarcerated).”

The Skims and SKKN By Kim founder said she believes she has always “been the underdog”.

“Being on a reality show and that’s not respected,” she explained.

Kim Kardashian with her father (Kim Kardashian/PA)

“Feeling like I need to work harder to show you guys that I’m not the person you think. I think that’s also why I love doing the reality show, the chance to show people who I really am.

“It would be amazing to retire being Kim K and just be a lawyer. But if it all went away, I would be just as happy.

“I would want people to walk away and be like, ‘She was a good person, and she did some good things.’”

The mother-of-four has bared all on the front cover of the magazine, sitting nude with only her long platinum braided locks covering her modesty.

“I have different energy when I’m blonde. I’m a totally different person,” she said.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Ian West/PA)

“I’m sassier. I’m more confident as a blonde. As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss. I’m also a totally different person when I have long, fake nails on. I have so much confidence — and I hate long nails!

“Every once in a while, I need that bitchy-boss energy. But when I have to write an essay, I’m like, ‘Get these nails off me’, I can’t type.”

During the interview, Kardashian revealed she has had Botox in between her eyebrows but has never had filler in her lips and cheeks.

She said: “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet.

“I hate my hands, they’re wrinkly and gross. But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m OK with them.

“I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before. It’s hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful.

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian (PA)

“That doesn’t mean that I don’t know the difference from that to an unhealthy level of feeling like I can’t age.

“I’m 41. I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse.”

In May, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donned a historic gown once worn by Hollywood superstar Marilyn Monroe to the Met Gala.

It was worn by Monroe during her famous 1962 performance of Happy Birthday to US president John F Kennedy.

Kardashian said: “It was a roller coaster of emotions. To even find the dress was a feat, and then to get them to allow me to wear the dress was another feat.

“You have (to wear) gloves and there are guards and you had to put down special paper. I think (the dresser) was shaking because if anything rips, if anything goes wrong, you know? This is Marilyn’s dress. And it absolutely did not fit.

“Two weeks before (the Met Gala), I was 10 pounds down and I was so proud of myself. Then I got down 15 (pounds) and it fit. I couldn’t believe it.”

Kardashian, who eats a plant-based diet, revealed she ate real meat again for her pre-Gala diet.

She said: “Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands.

“It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it’s calmed down.”

Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala (Alamy/PA)

The reality star received a backlash after revealing she had lost weight to fit into the dress, which was on loan to her from the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum.

She said: “If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are (considered) geniuses for their craft.

“There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true.”