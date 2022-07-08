Timeline: Key events in life of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Timeline: Key events in life of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 10:15 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 10:25 am
Shinzo Abe (AP)
Shinzo Abe (AP)

Born into a prominent political family, Shinzo Abe was the country’s longest-serving prime minister.

While credited with bringing a degree of stability to Japan following a period of economic malaise, Mr Abe angered neighbours South Korea and China – along with many Japanese people – with his nationalistic rhetoric and calls to revise the country’s pacifist constitution.

Here is a look at some key dates in Mr Abe’s life and career, which ended on Friday when he was shot dead during a campaign speech.

September 21 1954: Shinzo Abe is born in Tokyo, the son of Shintaro Abe, who served as Japan’s foreign minister, and grandson of Nobusuke Kishi, a former prime minister.

Boris Johnson and Shinzo Abe
Boris Johnson meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G7 summit in 2019 (Neil Hall/PA)

1977: Graduates from Seikei University in Tokyo with a degree in political science, after which he
moves to the US to study public policy at the University of Southern California for three semesters.

1979: Begins working at Kobe Steel as the firm was expanding its presence abroad.

1982: Leaves the company to pursue new positions at the foreign ministry and with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

1993: First elected as a LDP legislator representing the south-western prefecture of Yamaguchi. Mr Abe, already viewed as a conservative, is a member of the party’s Mori faction that had once been headed by his father, who died in 1991.

2005: Mr Abe is appointed chief cabinet secretary under then-prime minister Junichiro Koizumi, during which he leads negotiations to return Japanese citizens abducted to North Korea. The same year, he is elected head of the LDP, putting him in line to take over as prime minister.

Newspapers with the news of the shooting
People read extra editions of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting on Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe having been shot (AP)

September 26 2006: He becomes Japan’s prime minister for the first time, overseeing economic reforms while taking a hard line on North Korea and seeking to engage with South Korea and China.

2007: Following electoral defeats that saw the LDP lose control of the legislature for the first time in 52 years, Mr Abe resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons. He has been suffering from ulcerative colitis but was able to control it with medication.

2012: After again being elected LDP president, Mr Abe becomes prime minister for the second time.

2013: Seeking to boost growth, Mr Abe launches his “Abenomics” policies featuring easy lending and structural reforms. Japan’s relations with China undergo a particularly rough patch but begin to improve after Mr Abe meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Beijing.

Shinzo Abe visit to UK
Mr Abe meeting former prime minister Theresa May during a meeting at Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

2014-2020: Re-elected LDP leader, he serves two additional terms as prime minister for a total of four, during which he develops close relations with then-US president Donald Trump, holding summits and playing golf together.

August 28 2020: Announces he will step down as prime minister, again citing health reasons, after his ulcerative colitis flares up again. By that point, Mr Abe had already become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

2021: Despite leaving office, Mr Abe shows he can still rile Beijing with comments on Taiwan, the self-governing island China claims as its own territory and threatens to attack. In a speech, Mr Abe warned that “military adventure would lead to economic suicide”.

July 8 2022: Mr Abe is shot and fatally wounded during a campaign event in the city of Nara. Police arrest a male suspect but no motive was immediately known.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]