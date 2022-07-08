Portugal on wildfire alert amid heatwave and severe drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Portugal on wildfire alert amid heatwave and severe drought

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 11:25 am
A protester carries a water bottle while marching with others towards the parliament in hot weather (Armando Franca/AP)
A protester carries a water bottle while marching with others towards the parliament in hot weather (Armando Franca/AP)

Portugal’s government has declared an eight-day state of alert due to a heightened risk of wildfires, as the drought-stricken country prepares for a heatwave with temperatures as high as 43 degrees Celsius.

The weather brings with it “a significant worsening of the wildfire risk” until July 15, a joint statement from five government departments said.

Declaring a state of alert gives the government temporary authority to order precautionary measures.

The restrictions adopted on Friday include banning the public from forests deemed to be at special risk, banning the use of farm machinery that might produce sparks, and outlawing fireworks commonly used at summer festivals.

Protesters take a break in the shade in hot weather during a demonstration by workers’ unions outside the parliament in Lisbon
Protesters take a break in the shade in hot weather during a demonstration by workers’ unions outside the parliament in Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP)

Portugal has long experienced dramatic forest fires.

In 2017, blazes killed more than 100 people.

Heatwaves and droughts are not uncommon in Portugal, but climate scientists say all of southern Europe can expect higher temperatures and lower rainfall as a consequence of global warming.

The European Union’s executive arm, the European Commission, says climate change has the continent facing one of its hardest years for natural disasters such as droughts and wildfires.

In Spain, temperatures are forecast to climb to 42 degrees Celsius over the weekend in some areas along the border with Portugal.

Spain’s June rainfall was about half the 30-year average, and the country’s reservoirs are on average at 45% capacity, according to government data.

A protester drinks water in hot weather
A protester drinks water in hot weather (Armando Franca/AP)

Italy also recently endured a prolonged heatwave and is experiencing its worst drought in 70 years.

In Portugal, 96% of the country was classified at the end of June as being in either “extreme” or “severe” drought — the two highest categories.

While Portugal’s emergency restrictions are in effect, police and forest rangers will be on permanent standby and will conduct regular patrols.

The Portuguese government says that during the peak fire season from July to September, Portugal will have at its disposal almost 13,000 firefighters and associated staff, more than 2,800 vehicles and 60 firefighting aircraft.

Portugal has improved its forest management and other strategies since the 2017 deaths shocked the country; no one has died in a wildfire since then.

Last year, the country recorded its lowest number of wildfires since 2011.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal