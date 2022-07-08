Almost 1,000 firefighters battle massive fire in south-east France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Almost 1,000 firefighters battle massive fire in south-east France

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 2:11 pm
Trees burning during a fire near Bordezac in southern France (SDIS30/AP)
Trees burning during a fire near Bordezac in southern France (SDIS30/AP)

Hundred of firefighters backed by water-dropping planes have been battling a large forest fire in south-east France that has forced the evacuation of nearby villages.

Thirteen firefighters have been injured in Bordezac, the village where the fire started.

Overall, 18 firefighters have been hurt amid several forest fires that have burned for days in the region, according to France Info.

Firefighters tackling the blaze
Firefighters tackling the blaze (SDIS30/AP)

The weather — drought, heat and strong winds — is complicating efforts to contain the blaze in the Gard region but its fire service said prospects were “more favourable” on Friday.

Other smaller fires have been extinguished.

The service said more than 1,500 acres have burned so far.

Nearby villages have been evacuated and motorways closed as more than 900 firefighters and two planes fight the flames.

Hundred of firefighters backed by water-dropping planes battled a large forest fire on Friday
Hundred of firefighters backed by water-dropping planes battled a large forest fire on Friday (SDIS30/AP)

Laurent Joseph, a top official in the neighbouring Bouches-du-Rhone region, told BFM TV that authorities expect to deal with the fire “for several days”.

The fire threatens the Cevennes, a mountainous region partially protected as a Unesco World Heritage site that crosses a large section of south-east France.

France’s national meteorological service put several neighbouring areas on red alert on Friday for fire risks, while its Environment Ministry warned citizens in the area to pay careful attention to fire risks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal