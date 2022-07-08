Matt Fitzpatrick in Scottish Open contention after overcoming ‘worst’ conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Matt Fitzpatrick in Scottish Open contention after overcoming ‘worst’ conditions

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 3:06 pm
Matt Fitzpatrick carded a second round of 66 in the Genesis Scottish Open (Tess Derry/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick carded a second round of 66 in the Genesis Scottish Open (Tess Derry/PA)

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick overcame being caught on the wrong side of the draw to play his way back into contention for the Genesis Scottish Open.

Of the 38 rounds under par on Thursday, 32 came from the early starters who averaged 70.39, more than three shots better than those playing in the windier afternoon conditions.

Fitzpatrick’s opening 71 was therefore a highly creditable effort and his second round was on course to be truly special as the 27-year-old from Sheffield played his first 13 holes in six under.

Bogeys on his final two holes meant Fitzpatrick had to settle for a 66, but that was good enough for a share of the early clubhouse lead on three under par with compatriot Jordan Smith and Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, the latter having recorded a superb 65.

“I wasn’t in the best of positions going into today given yesterday’s weather, but it was fantastic to get off to such a great start. To score as well as I did on the back nine I was absolutely delighted,” Fitzpatrick said.

“It was 3.2 shots difference between morning and afternoon (yesterday) so it’s safe to say we got the worst half of the draw.

“But I’ve had so much support with people saying congrats and keep it going as you’re walking onto tees and greens. It’s been really nice to be out there.”

Smith also had two other reasons to celebrate as his 69 included a hole in one on the 17th which earned both him and his caddie Sam Matton one of the sponsor’s cars.

“I’m over the moon,” Smith said. “We had been chatting about it earlier in the week and saying today’s pin position might be good for a hole in one but we didn’t know until the crowd went nuts.

“Sam and I grew up playing golf together down in Wiltshire and he was one of the ushers in my wedding. It’s great obviously having him on the bag.”

Matton added: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a caddie prize like that and it’s a really nice touch. I’ve been looking for a new car but I’m not sure how we’re going to get it back home as I have mine here. It’s a nice problem to have.”

Ian Poulter
Ian Poulter successfully appealed against his suspension from the Scottish Open for competing in the first LIV Golf event last month (Steven Paston/PA)

At the other end of the leaderboard, Ian Poulter added a second round of 72 to his opening 78 to comfortably miss the halfway cut on 10 over par.

Poulter successfully appealed against his ban from the £6.7million event for playing in the first LIV Golf tournament – without permission – last month, but must have been wondering why he had gone to the trouble.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]