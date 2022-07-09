Hearse carrying body of Shinzo Abe returns him home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearse carrying body of Shinzo Abe returns him home

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 7:16 am Updated: July 9, 2022, 10:00 am
A car believed to be carrying the body of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe arrives at his home in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
The body of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has returned to Tokyo the day after his assassination.

Mr Abe was killed during a campaign event in western Japan on Friday by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech – an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws in the world.

His widow Akie could be seen lowering her head inside the hearse carrying his body as it left the hospital for the couple’s home in Tokyo.

Mr Abe, 67, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding after being shot and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped.

Shinzo Abe memorial
People pray at a makeshift memorial at the scene where Shinzo Abe was shot (Kyodo News/AP)

Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said Mr Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never regained his vital signs.

Police at the shooting scene arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy, on suspicion of murder.

Police said he used a gun that was obviously homemade – about 40cm long – and they confiscated similar weapons and his personal computer when they raided his nearby home.

Akie Abe
Akie Abe could be seen in the back of the hearse carrying the body of her husband (Kyodo News/AP)

Yamagami was responding calmly to questions and had admitted attacking Mr Abe, police said, and he had told investigators he had plotted to kill him because he believed rumours about the former leader’s connection to a certain organisation – which police did not identify.

Dramatic video from broadcaster NHK showed Mr Abe standing and giving a speech outside a train station ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election.

As he raised his fist to make a point, two gunshots rang out and he collapsed holding his chest, his shirt smeared with blood as security guards ran towards him.

Guards then leapt on to the gunman, who was face down on the pavement, and a double-barrelled weapon was seen nearby.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Cabinet ministers hastily returned to Tokyo from campaign events elsewhere after the shooting, which he called “dastardly and barbaric”.

Gunman detained
Tetsuya Yamagami was detained at the scene of the shooting (Katsuhiko Hirano/The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP)

Mr Kishida pledged the election, which chooses members of Japan’s less-powerful upper house of parliament, will go on as planned.

Tributes to Mr Abe have poured in from world leaders, with many expressing shock and sorrow.

US President Joe Biden hailed Mr Abe and said “his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure”.

He added: “Above all, he cared deeply about the Japanese people and dedicated his life to their service.”

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel, whose tenure from 2005 to 2021 largely overlapped with Mr Abe’s, said she was devastated by the “cowardly and vile assassination”.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Saturday a day of national mourning for Mr Abe, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted that he would remember him for “his collegiality & commitment to multilateralism”.

