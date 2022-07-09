Techno party featuring Love Parade founder hits Berlin’s streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Techno party featuring Love Parade founder hits Berlin’s streets

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 5:02 pm Updated: July 9, 2022, 8:08 pm
People take part in the Rave the Planet parade in Berlin (AP)
People take part in the Rave the Planet parade in Berlin (AP)

A techno parade whose initiators include the founder of the Love Parade have taken to the streets of the German capital with calls for the city’s electronic music culture to be added to a World Heritage list.

The “Rave the Planet” parade set out from Berlin’s Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard to the Victory Column in the middle of Tiergarten park.

Police estimated 20,000 people turned out for the parade in cool, rainy weather, the German news agency dpa reported.

Dr Motte
DJ Dr Motte (dpa via AP)

They deployed 600 officers but no disturbances were reported.

One of the parade’s organisers, a DJ known professionally as Dr Motte, called for an unconditional basic income for artists and for Berlin’s club culture to be listed as intangible heritage by Unesco, the UN’s cultural agency.

Dr Motte, 62, is best known for founding the Love Parade – which grew from a small procession of 150 ravers in 1989 to a huge music festival and street party with 1.5 million participants a decade later.

Germany Techno Parade
The parade began with calls for the city’s electronic music culture to be added to a world heritage list (dpa via AP)

The event’s popularity later waned, having last been held in Berlin in 2006.

Parties with the Love Parade brand were held under different organisers after that in Germany’s industrial Ruhr region, but ended after a mass panic at the 2010 event in Duisburg resulted in 21 deaths.

