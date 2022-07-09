Mexican leader blamed for massacres dies aged 100

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Mexican leader blamed for massacres dies aged 100

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 6:50 pm
Luis Echeverria in Mexico City, October 1971 (AP)
Luis Echeverria in Mexico City, October 1971 (AP)

Former Mexican president Luis Echeverria, who has been blamed for some of Mexico’s worst political killings, has died at the age of 100.

In his Twitter account, current leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent condolences to Mr Echeverria’s family and friends “in the name of the government of Mexico”, but did not express any personal sadness about the death.

Mr Lopez Obrador did not provide a cause of death for Mr Echeverria, who governed Mexico from 1970 to 1976.

He had been taken to hospital for pulmonary problems in 2018.

In 2005, a judge ruled Mr Echeverria could not be tried on genocide charges stemming from a 1971 student massacre in which as many as 37 people were estimated to have been shot or beaten to death, an event depicted in the Oscar-winning movie Roma.

The judge ruled that Mr Echeverria may have been responsible for homicide, but could not be tried because the statute of limitations for that crime expired in 1985.

In 1971, students set out from a teacher’s college just west of the city centre for one of the first large-scale protests since hundreds of demonstrators were killed in a far larger massacre in 1968.

They did not get more than a few blocks before they were set upon by plain-clothes thugs.

The main female characters in Roma are depicted as incidental witnesses to the slaughter when they go to buy baby furniture at a store near the scene.

Luis Echeverria
Mr Echeverria died at the age of 100 (AP)

Roma won the Oscar for best foreign language film.

Mr Echeverria had battled respiratory and neurological difficulties in recent years.

In 2004, he became the first former Mexican head of state formally accused of criminal wrongdoing.

Prosecutors linked Mr Echeverria to the country’s so-called “dirty war” in which hundreds of leftist activists and members of fringe guerrilla groups were imprisoned, killed, or simply disappeared without a trace.

A motion filed by special prosecutor Ignacio Carrillo asked a judge to issue an arrest warrant against Mr Echeverria on genocide charges in the two student massacres: first for the 1968 killings at the Tlatelolco plaza, when Mr Echeverria was interior secretary.

On October 2 1968, a few weeks before the Summer Olympics in Mexico City, government sharpshooters opened fire on student protesters and army troops in the Tlatelolco plaza, leading soldiers to open fire.

Estimates of the dead have ranged from 25 to more than 300. Mr Echeverria had denied any participation in the attacks.

According to military reports, at least 360 government snipers were placed on buildings surrounding the protesters.

In March 2009, a federal court in Mexico upheld a lower court’s ruling that Mr Echeverria did not have to face genocide charges for his alleged involvement in the 1968 student massacre, and ordered his absolute freedom.

Mr Echeverria was sworn in as president on December 1 1970, supporting the regimes of Cuba’s Fidel Castro and leftist Salvador Allende in Chile.

After Allende was assassinated in 1973 during a bloody coup led by Gen Augusto Pinochet, Mr Echeverria opened Mexico’s borders to Chileans fleeing Pinochet’s dictatorship.

He travelled the world promoting himself as a leader and friend of leftist governments. But within Mexico, he was developing a reputation for cracking down on dissent and guerrilla groups.

Mexican prosecutors allege that Mr Echeverria ordered an elite force of plain-clothes state fighters known as the “Halcones” or “Falcons” to attack suspected government enemies.

It was that group that participated in the beating or shooting deaths of as many as 37 people during the student demonstration on June 10 1971.

Despite decades of calls by activists and opposition politicians for justice, Mr Echeverria never spent a day in jail, though he was briefly declared under a form of house arrest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]