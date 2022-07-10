Nottingham Forest sign Omar Richards on four-year deal from Bayern Munich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nottingham Forest sign Omar Richards on four-year deal from Bayern Munich

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 10:00 am
Former Reading defender Omar Richards has returned to England after one season in the Bundesliga (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nottingham Forest have signed defender Omar Richards from Bayern Munich on a four-year contract.

Richards, who made 17 appearances in all competitions for the German champions last season after making the move from Reading last summer, has joined newly-promoted Premier League side Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old told Forest’s official website: “I’m thrilled to return to England by joining Nottingham Forest at such an exciting time.

“The club has enjoyed an incredible last few months and there’s great ambitions for the Premier League return.

“I’ve played against Forest in the past and they get such great backing from their fans, whilst the City Ground is an amazing place that I can now call home.”

London-born Richards, a former England Under-21 international, helped Bayern seal the Bundesliga title in his only season in Bavaria.

He started out at Fulham but moved on to Reading and made his senior debut for the Royals in August 2017.

Richards made 104 appearances in all competitions for Reading before sealing a move to Bayern as a free agent at the end of the 2020/21 season.

