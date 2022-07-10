St Andrews win would mean I’ve accomplished everything – Padraig Harrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

St Andrews win would mean I’ve accomplished everything – Padraig Harrington

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 1:02 pm
Padraig Harrington has his sights on a third Open triumph (Donall Farmer/PA)
Padraig Harrington has his sights on a third Open triumph (Donall Farmer/PA)

Padraig Harrington has no intention of retiring – but admits winning the Open at St Andrews would give him the perfect reason to hang up his clubs.

It has been a decade since the Irishman last challenged for one of the game’s major prizes but he heads to the home of golf this week with renewed vigour after winning the US Senior Open last month.

The 50-year-old, who won back-to-back Opens in 2007 and 2008 at Carnoustie and Birkdale respectively, does not see age as a hindrance as he bids to tame the Old Course and claim a third Claret Jug.

Harrington said: “If I could win an Open at the home of golf – I won’t say I’d retire because I wouldn’t – but it is that sort of feeling that you’ve accomplished everything you could in Open golf, to win at the home of golf.

“I don’t have a barrier of 50 years of age. In my head the only barrier I have to winning tournaments is a little bit of nerves, how I manage my mental side. So, it’s not a physical side that’s an issue.

“Every time I tee it up I think it’s going to be the week, I think I can do it, and it’s probably – at my stage – a little easier to win a major than it is to win a regular event because everybody else is going to be feeling it as well.

“Players-wise it’s an incredible week, it’s really exciting, but we’ve got to manage that. This is an Open Championship. You’ve got to, yes, enjoy it, but try and not make it any more special than it is.”

Harrington has twice lifted the Claret Jug
Harrington has twice lifted the Claret Jug (Nick Potts/PA)

Phil Mickelson became the oldest winner of a major last year when, at the age of 50, he claimed the US Open title.

Yet it is not only that that gives Harrington encouragement, but the variable nature of links of golf and memories of Tom Watson, then 59, coming within a missed putt of victory in the 2009 Open at Turnberry.

“Tom Watson proved that it’s certainly possible,” Harrington said. “I’m sure there’s been others. Phil has done it.

“Obviously when it comes to a links golf course, it’s even more of a chance, St Andrews too.

“But they’re going to protect that golf course. It will be a very trying week mentally – very, very trying.”

Harrington, last year’s beaten European Ryder Cup captain, exacted some revenge on his opposite number Steve Stricker when he held off the American by one stroke for his recent seniors success at Saucon Valley.

As energising as that was, however, he recognises the challenge at St Andrews will be completely different.

Harrington expects St Andrews to provide a stern test
Harrington expects St Andrews to provide a stern test (David Davies/PA)

“Any player going there is going to have to have a serious amount of patience and discipline and a great mental strategy, and a great physical strategy,” said Harrington, who also has a US PGA Championship success to his name.

“Those pin positions are going to be difficult because nobody wants to see the home of golf with particularly low scores.

“There are literally acres of greens. They’re going to pick some pin positions that look like, wow, I didn’t even realise there was a green over there! They’re going to mix and match them.

“They’re going to really put it up to us and use the imagination of the golf course.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal