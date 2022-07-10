Grace Geyoro hat-trick helps France to thumping win over Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grace Geyoro hat-trick helps France to thumping win over Italy

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 10:16 pm
Grace Geyoro scored a first-half hat-trick in France’s 5-1 thrashing of Italy (Nick Potts/PA)
Grace Geyoro netted a first-half hat-trick to help France thrash Italy 5-1 in their Euro 2022 Group D opener.

France’s demolition job started early when Geyoro grabbed her first goal inside the opening 10 minutes and Marie-Antoinette Katoto made it two just three minutes later.

Nearly all of the first-half running – barring a couple of tame Italian attacks – came from France and they ended the half with three goals in eight minutes, including two more from Geyoro for the first hat-trick at the tournament.

Italy dug in after the break, while France could not keep up the brilliance which was on show in the first half and Martina Piemonte’s second-half consolation gave the Italian fans something to cheer.

Italy had the first opportunity in the opening minutes when Cristiana Girelli’s headed pass sent Barbara Bonansea through one-on-one but her effort was superbly saved by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

The tide soon shifted and a first spell of French dominance began shortly afterwards when Geyoro finished from close range to make it 1-0 in the ninth minute.

France soon had a second when Sakina Karchaoui saw her cross parried by goalkeeper Laura Giuliani into the path of Katoto and she could not miss from inside the area.

The relentless, efficient and bullish French attack showed no signs of letting up and moments after Delphine Cascarino had shanked wide with the goal gaping, she made up for it with a rifled effort from outside the area.

Les Bleues looked like they would score with every attack, this time Geyoro raced through on goal before sitting Giuliani down and rounding her to tap into an empty net.

Geyoro completed her first-half treble to put the game beyond any doubt before the half-time whistle with an emphatic volley past the helpless Giuliani.

Italy’s night threatened to get worse when captain Sara Gama was shown a red card by referee Rebecca Welch for a late challenge on Geyoro, only for the decision to be reduced to yellow by VAR.

With pride at stake in the second half, Italy certainly showed more and were rewarded for their efforts when substitute Piemonte looped in a header from inside the box, but the damage had already been done as France made it 15 straight wins.

