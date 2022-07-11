Three gored during Pamplona bull run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people have been gored and three others suffered bruises during the fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival.

It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. There are three more daily runs before it finishes on Thursday.

Red Cross worker Jose Aldaba told Spanish National Television that one man was gored on the street while two others were stabbed by a bull´s horn inside the bullring at the end of the run.

Runners fall as another is tossed by a bull (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Television images showed one bull repeatedly tossing and butting one runner against the wooden barriers on the edge of the ring and then goring another in the back of the leg.

The spectacle lasted just over three minutes as hundreds of runners, mostly men, ran frantically ahead and alongside six fighting bulls as they charged through the cobblestone streets of the northern city.

Three other runners were treated for injuries sustained in falls.

Medics attend to injured runners (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

The run finishes at Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Tens of thousands of foreign visitors come to the Pamplona festival that was made known to the English-speaking world through Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises.

The adrenaline rush of the morning bull run is followed by partying throughout the day and night.