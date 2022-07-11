Faroe Islands put a cap on dolphin hunt after huge 2021 kill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Faroe Islands put a cap on dolphin hunt after huge 2021 kill

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 10:34 am
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

The government in the Faroe Islands is proposing an annual catch limit of 500 white-sided dolphins on a provisional basis for 2022 and 2023, after last year’s slaughter of more than 1,400 in a day led to international condemnation and local criticism.

The hunt in the Danish islands, in the North Atlantic, is part of a traditional four-century-old drive of sea mammals into shallow water, where they are killed for their meat and blubber.

It is not commercial and is authorised, but environmental activists claim it is cruel.

Protests against the annual slaughter (Alamy/PA)

Even people in the Faroes who defend the traditional practice worried that last year’s hunt would draw unwanted attention because it was far larger than previous ones and seemingly took place without the usual organisation.

The semi-independent government said the capping measure was “in response to the unusually large catch” on September 14 last year.

It added that the proposal is expected to be implemented as an executive order by July 25.

“Aspects of that catch were not satisfactory, in particular the unusually large number of dolphins killed,” the government said in a statement, adding that this is “unlikely to be a sustainable level of catch on a long-term annual basis”.

Local media reported there were too many dolphins and too few people on the beach to kill them, sparking fear the slaughter would revive the discussion about the sea mammal drives and put a negative spin on the ancient tradition of the 18 rocky islands located halfway between Scotland and Iceland.

Torshavn Harbour in the Faroe Islands
Torshavn Harbour in the Faroe Islands (Alamy/PA)

Islanders usually kill up to 1,000 sea mammals — chiefly pilot whales — annually, according to data kept by the Faeroe Islands. In 2020, that included only 35 white-sided dolphins. White-sided dolphins and pilot whales are not endangered species.

Each year, islanders drive herds of the mammals into shallow waters. A blow-hole hook is used to secure the beached animals and their spine and main artery leading to the brain are severed with knives.

The drives are regulated by law and the meat and blubber are shared on a community basis.

The government said it “continues to base its policies and management measures on the right and responsibility of (its) people to utilise the resources of the sea sustainably. This also includes marine mammals, such as pilot whales and dolphins”.

