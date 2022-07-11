Germany and Spain show attacking threat – stats from Euro 2022’s opening round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Germany and Spain show attacking threat – stats from Euro 2022’s opening round

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 12:22 pm
England, Germany and Spain are looking to build on opening wins (Martin Rickett/Nick Potts/Nigel French/PA)
England, Germany and Spain are looking to build on opening wins (Martin Rickett/Nick Potts/Nigel French/PA)

Euro 2022 moves into its second round of group fixtures on Monday evening, with England back in action against Norway and then keeping a keen eye on Tuesday’s high-profile clash between Germany and Spain.

Here, the PA news agency runs an eye over the statistics from the opening games and what they can tell us about the fixtures to come.

Group A

Frida Maanum, top, celebrates her goal against Northern Ireland
WSL players Frida Maanum, top, Guro Reiten, centre, and Julie Blakstad, foreground right, take goalscoring form into their clash with England (Nigel French/PA)

Monday, July 11: Austria v Northern Ireland 5pm, England v Norway 8pm

England edged Austria 1-0 but their 16 shots on goal were twice as many as their opponents. Norway, meanwhile, blew away tournament debutants Northern Ireland 4-1 with 21 shots and 49 attacks compared to six and 17 for their opponents.

England come up against familiar foes with seven Women’s Super League players in the Norway squad. Manchester City’s Julie Blakstad, Arsenal’s Frida Maanum and Chelsea’s Guro Reiten all scored against Northern Ireland, with Maren Mjelde, Maria Thorisdottir, Amalie Vevle Eikeland and Vilde Boe Risa also involved.

The winners will virtually clinch top spot in the group, barring unlikely back-to-back wins for their final opponents.

Northern Ireland will see their clash with Austria as their best chance of a result but will have to do it without key forward Simone Magill, lost for the tournament with a knee injury.

Group B

Euro 2022: most attacks in opening fixture
Spain and Germany carried a major attacking threat in their opening games (PA graphic)

Tuesday, July 12: Denmark v Finland 5pm, Germany v Spain 8pm

Germany and Spain meet in the stand-out match of the second round of fixtures – with added home interest as the result could decide England’s quarter-final opponent.

Spain’s 32 shots in their 4-1 win over Finland were the most of any team in their opening game, by a margin of 10 over Germany as they beat Denmark 4-0. With 62 and 61 attacks respectively in UEFA’s official statistics, they were 10 clear of the field.

It would be unwise to expect a repeat from either side against significantly tougher opposition – indeed Germany were one of only two sides, along with England, to open with a clean sheet – but the game in Brentford is still sure to be a major draw.

Denmark and Finland are surely playing for third place, with the Danes needing to find a way past Tinja-Riikka Korpela who made nine saves in the opening fixture, more than any other keeper. Denmark’s Kathrine Moller Kuhl is suspended.

Group C

Wednesday, July 13: Sweden v Switzerland 5pm, Netherlands v Portugal 8pm

Group C is wide open after draws in both opening games, with Sweden having the chance to put pressure on fellow favourites the Netherlands if they can beat Switzerland.

The Dutch are set to be without goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal and defender Aniek Nouwen after they were forced off injured in the first half against Sweden, while key midfielder Jackie Groenen is in Covid-19 isolation.

Mark Parsons’ side were made to battle for that opening 1-1 draw, making a tournament-high 26 tackles as they recovered from those setbacks.

Portugal, meanwhile, were late entrants after Russia’s expulsion and, when they were 2-0 down after five minutes against Switzerland, it seemed they were merely making up the numbers – but a spectacular second-half fightback to draw 2-2 demonstrated that the Netherlands will need to put in a performance once again.

Group D

Grace Geyoro scores her second of three goals against Italy
Grace Geyoro heads the Golden Boot standings (Nick Potts/PA)

Thursday, July 14: Italy v Iceland 5pm, France v Belgium 8pm

France were one of several fancied teams to win their first match comfortably, 5-1 against Italy, though only with 16 shots to Italy’s 12.

Grace Geyoro’s hat-trick positioned the Paris St Germain midfielder in the early lead for the Golden Boot – her treble and France’s five goals were both unprecedented in the first half of a game at the finals.

They will now expect to ease through, with the intrigue most likely coming in the battle for second place and Italy’s upcoming opponents Iceland a likely threat. They outshot Belgium 21-11 in their opening draw, were only pegged back by a penalty and had one of their own saved, though only five of their attempts were on target and their keeper Sandra Sigurdardottir ranked behind only Korpela for saves.

Belgium are unlikely to trouble France unduly, though striker Tine De Caigny was the top scorer in qualifying with 12 goals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal