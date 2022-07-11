Beth Mead hailed after hat-trick inspires England to thumping win over Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beth Mead hailed after hat-trick inspires England to thumping win over Norway

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 10:36 pm
Beth Mead celebrates scoring a sublime solo goal (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall hailed Beth Mead’s performance as the best by a wide player at Euro 2022 after her hat-trick against Norway helped England secure a quarter-final spot.

In a dominant first half, Mead and Ellen White each scored twice, while Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway also got on the scoresheet as the Lionesses ran riot at the Amex Stadium.

Within just 41 minutes England equalled the record for most goals scored by a team in a Women’s European Championship match and Eidevall, who manages Mead at club level, was full of praise.

“England played them to pieces,” he told the BBC. “I’m astonished that Norway didn’t change anything.

“Don’t take anything away from Beth Mead. It’s the best performance of a wide player at this tournament, and there have been plenty.

“I hope wide forwards are watching this on TV, this is what you need to do to score goals.

“England looked two or three levels above Norway. I expected an even game, but it was very impressive from England.

“It’s against Norway who were coming here to be medal contestants. Norway weren’t even on the pitch today. England had so much time and space and what England did with that space was amazing.”

Beth Mead completes her hat-trick
Beth Mead completes her hat-trick (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Alessia Russo and Mead went on to complete the scoring in the second half to seal a record-breaking 8-0 victory for Sarina Wiegman’s side.

No team – men or women – had previously scored seven goals at a European Championship finals.

Former England striker Ian Wright, working as a pundit for the BBC, said: “This is an unbelievable team that’s being well coached and full of confidence.

“I can feel the potential of this England team. They’re putting on a show that I haven’t seen. We’ve got such good players and they have not had a chance. Everything has been magnificent.

“It was as good as it gets. What you have to give England credit for is the relentlessness in their press. Every single player stuck to their job for the whole time.

“England have just dismantled a very, very good footballing nation in Norway. They never gave them any opportunity to play.”

On Mead’s performance, Wright added: “She’s so confident now. She’s worked hard on her game. Everything that she’s done, her game has ranked up. It builds confidence. She’s a goal-scoring monster at the minute.”

Alex Scott, who made 140 appearances for England, said: “My cheeks are hurting, I can’t stop smiling. Every player went above and beyond, I’m so proud of this team.”

