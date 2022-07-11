Gareth Bale targets Euro 2024 and beyond after MLS move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Bale targets Euro 2024 and beyond after MLS move

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 11:00 pm
Gareth Bale is relishing his new start in Los Angeles (Kyusung Gong/AP)
Gareth Bale is relishing his new start in Los Angeles (Kyusung Gong/AP)

Gareth Bale believes his move into Major League Soccer will help extend his international career to the 2024 European Championships and beyond.

Bale was unveiled by Los Angeles FC on Monday having agreed a one-year deal which will help his preparations for Wales’ World Cup finals appearance in Qatar.

But Bale, who turns 33 at the end of this week, revealed he has longer-term ambitions with LA and sees no reason why he will not remain Stateside well beyond the terms of his current deal.

Bale said: “I haven’t come here just to be here for six or 12 months, I’ve come here to try to be here as long as possible.

“I want to try to leave my mark on this team, and being here gives me the best possible chance to make it to the Euros and maybe one more. I feel like I’m here to play a big part.”

Bale had his first training session with his new LA team-mates on Monday, and could be in line to make his debut for the Western Conference leaders against Nashville next week.

“It was nice to get started because it’s been a while and I was eager to get going,” added Bale. “I need to get some training under my belt but the players were really welcoming.

“Hopefully I can help to improve the team and we’ll see – our goal is to try to win a trophy and a Championship.”

Bale’s unveiling came on the same day Wayne Rooney reportedly agreed a deal to become the new coach of DC United, and the Welshman said he welcomed the influx of big names into the competition.

“It’s great for the MLS and for the sport in the US,” Bale said. “I think to get big names and more people watching is only going to do great things for the MLS, and it’s great to be part of it.”

