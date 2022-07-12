Squid Game and Abbott Elementary among those vying for Emmy nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Squid Game and Abbott Elementary among those vying for Emmy nominations

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 7:58 am
A view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
A view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Succession and Ted Lasso are in the hunt for Emmy nominations that could add to their previous trophy hauls – but they are up against hungry newcomers.

When the bids are announced on Tuesday, the social satire Succession, a 2020 top-drama winner, may face a showdown with Squid Game.

The South Korean hit about a brutal survival contest is vying to become the first non-English language Emmy nominee.

The Emmys were once dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, with the rise of streaming services changing the balance of power and perhaps the awards themselves.

The possibility of Netflix’s Squid Game joining the Emmy mix is the result of streaming’s global marketplace focus.

Other possible drama contenders include the modern western Yellowstone, workplace thriller Severance and Yellowjackets, a hybrid survival and coming-of-age tale.

Potential competition for Ted Lasso, which claimed seven trophies including best comedy last year, includes the inaugural seasons of Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building — both popular and critical successes.

Past top comedy winner The Marvellous Mrs Maisel is also vying for nods.

There are a number of outgoing shows looking for some final Emmy love.

Among dramas that includes This Is Us and Ozark, with Insecure and Black-ish on the comedy side.

Jean Smart, last year’s best comedy actress winner for Hacks, is in the running for a nod again, as is the series, with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis hoping to repeat his 2021 comedy actor win.

Bill Hader is chasing a third award in the category for Barry.

The Crown, which dominated the 2021 drama awards, was not televised within the eligibility period and is sitting this year out.

JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma are to announce the nominees.

The Emmy ceremony is set for September 12, with a host yet to be announced.

