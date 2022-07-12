Spain’s running of the bulls: One person gored at San Fermin Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Spain’s running of the bulls: One person gored at San Fermin Festival

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 8:25 am Updated: July 12, 2022, 2:39 pm
Medics help a runner who got injured when calves were released in the bullring after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Tuesday July 12 2022 (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Medics help a runner who got injured when calves were released in the bullring after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Tuesday July 12 2022 (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

One person has been gored and several people had close shaves in the sixth running of the bulls at Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival.

A total of eight people were treated for injuries, including a Spaniard who was gored in the left armpit, the regional government of Navarra said.

Health officials initially reported five people injured.

During Tuesday’s run, which lasted just over two minutes, a bull charged into the back of a young woman, knocking her to the ground, and then tossed another runner into the air.

A runner grabs hold of a bull’s horns as he falls during the running of the bulls
A runner grabs hold of a bull’s horns as he falls during the running of the bulls (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Another runner was dragged along the ground for several yards when a bull hooked the back of the man’s jersey on its horn.

Four people have been gored during the festival’s six bull runs of the year so far.

The three others happened on Monday.

In the 8am runs, hundreds of runners, mostly men, dash frantically ahead and alongside six fighting bulls as they charge along an 875-metre (956-yard) route through the cobblestone streets of Pamplona.

The run finishes at the city’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Medics help an injured runner on a stretcher
Medics help an injured runner on a stretcher (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Tens of thousands of visitors come to the Pamplona festival, which was featured in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises.

The adrenaline rush of the morning bull run is followed by partying throughout the day and night.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

