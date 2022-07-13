Uvalde school shooting video shows police waiting in hallway during massacre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Uvalde school shooting video shows police waiting in hallway during massacre

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 3:01 am
A new wave of anger has swept through Uvalde over surveillance footage of police officers in body armour milling in the hallway of Robb Elementary School while a gunman fired on children and teachers (Eric Gay/AP)
A new wave of anger has swept through Uvalde over surveillance footage of police officers in body armour milling in the hallway of Robb Elementary School while a gunman fired on children and teachers (Eric Gay/AP)

A new wave of anger has swept through Uvalde over surveillance footage of police officers in body armour waiting in the hallway of Robb Elementary School while a gunman fired on children and teachers.

The video published on Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman is a disturbing 80-minute recording of what has been known for weeks now about one of the deadliest school shootings in US history: Heavily armed police officers, some with rifles and bulletproof shields, massed in the hallway and waited more than an hour before going inside and stopping the massacre.

The mass shooting on May 24 claimed the lives of 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers.

Visitors walk past a makeshift memorial honoring those recently killed at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas
The footage from inside the school shows the gunman entering the building with a AR-15 style rifle (Eric Gay/AP)

The footage from the hallway, which until now had not surfaced publicly, anguished Uvalde residents anew and redoubled calls in the small South Texas city for accountability and explanations that have been incomplete — and sometimes inaccurate — in the seven weeks since the shooting.

Hours after the video was published, residents at a Uvalde City Council meeting shouted for action and demanded that police face consequences.

The footage from a hallway camera inside the school shows the gunman entering the building with a AR-15 style rifle and includes 911 tape of a teacher screaming, “Get down! Get in your rooms! Get in your rooms!”

In this photo from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, authorities run away from sounds of gunfire in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022
In this photo from surveillance video authorities are seen running away from sounds of gunfire in a classroom at Robb Elementary School (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman/AP)

Two officers approach the classrooms minutes after the gunman enters, then run back amid the sounds of gunfire.

As the gunman first approaches the classrooms a child down the hallway can be seen poking their head around the corner and then running back while shots ring out.

Later, about 20 minutes before police breach the room, the video shows a man wearing a vest that says “sheriff” use a hand sanitiser dispenser mounted on the wall.

Officials said the 77 minutes of footage they are preparing to release does not contain images of children in the classroom.

A young boy walks past a makeshift memorial honoring those recently killed at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas
A young boy walks past a makeshift memorial honouring those killed at Robb Elementary School (Eric Gay/AP)

Republican politician Dustin Burrows, who is leading the investigation, said after the video was posted by the Statesman that “watching the entire segment of law enforcement’s response, or lack thereof, is also important”.

But the video alone does not answer all the questions that remain nearly two months later about the law enforcement response.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said: “This has been the most unprofessional investigation or handling of it that I’ve ever seen in my life.

“These families get blindsided constantly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal