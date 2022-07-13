Spain’s running of the bulls: Six hurt but no gorings in Pamplona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Spain’s running of the bulls: Six hurt but no gorings in Pamplona

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 8:42 am
A man is tossed by a calf in the bullring after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Wednesday July 13 2022 (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
A man is tossed by a calf in the bullring after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Wednesday July 13 2022 (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Six people were treated for injuries but initial reports said there were no gorings in the seventh running of the bulls at Spain´s San Fermín festival.

There were many hairy moments in the two-minute dash through the cobblestone streets of Pamplona on Wednesday.

Shortly into the race, one bull twice head-butted a runner before tossing him to the ground where he was trampled by other beasts and frantic runners.

In the bull ring, at the end of the run, another runner who had fallen and tried to get to his feet was surprised by a charging bull who butted him into the air.

A calf charges in the bullring after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Wednesday July 13 2022
A calf charges in the bullring after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Wednesday July 13 2022 (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Four people in all have been gored, none seriously, during the festival’s seven runs bull-runs so far this year.

The festival ends on Thursday.

In the 8am runs, hundreds of runners, mostly men, test their mettle to run ahead and alongside six fighting bulls and their guiding steer as they charge along an 875-meter route through Pamplona to the city’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Tens of thousands of visitors attend the Pamplona festival, which was immortalised in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises.

The festival is also popular for its 24-hour partying, street events, and the city’s food.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]