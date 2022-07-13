World number one ranking does not add to the pressure for Scottie Scheffler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

World number one ranking does not add to the pressure for Scottie Scheffler

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 10:54 am
Scottie Scheffler does not see himself as favourite to land the Claret Jug (PA)
Scottie Scheffler does not see himself as favourite to land the Claret Jug (PA)

World number one Scottie Scheffler admits his position at the top of the rankings may not be universally acknowledged but insists it is the least of his concerns.

The 26-year-old made his major breakthrough with victory at the Masters in April, having already usurped Jon Rahm to become number one with three victories in 43 days.

He has maintained his form with a joint-second place at last month’s US Open but still does not appear to get full credit for his achievements.

“I guess I am number one in the rankings – I’m not sure if I’m necessarily perceived that way by you all or whoever it is, but that’s not stuff that I really ever think about,” he said ahead of his St Andrews debut for the 150th Open Championship.

“I don’t feel like there’s any extra attention on me. I haven’t read much, but I would assume not everybody’s picking me to win this week, just stuff like that.

“I don’t think I was the favourite maybe going into the Masters. I’m not sure if I’ve been the favourite maybe going into any tournaments.

“That may not be the true perception, that’s just mine.

“But I don’t read a ton of stuff so, for me, I don’t really feel like whatever being number one would be.

“I don’t feel like there’s any more pressure on me. I’m showing up like everybody else trying to come here and play well at a golf tournament.”

Scheffler has had plenty of time for preparation at the Home of Golf as he missed the cut at last week’s Scottish Open.

However, despite a couple of additional days of practice and strategy on the eve of the tournament, there are still holes he has no idea how to tackle.

Genesis Scottish Open 2022 – Day One – The Renaissance Club
Scottie Scheffler has admitted some holes will challenge him (Steve Welsh/PA)

“The first one I’m thinking of is 13. Still haven’t figured it out yet. A lot of it just depends on wind direction,” said the American.

“So, for instance, on 13, since it’s so firm and if the wind’s blowing 20mph off the right, a lot of these bunkers are bowls and so it’s a stroke penalty, pretty much for everyone, so if I can take that out of play and hit it in the rough where it’s only maybe a quarter shot or a half-shot penalty that may be the best strategy.

“We stood on the fairway for five minutes talking to Teddy (caddie Ted Scott) and I was like ‘dude, I still don’t know a good solution’ but the one we came up with yesterday is just try to hit it in the rough because the fairways are rolling faster than the greens.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]