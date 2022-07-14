7-Eleven offers six-figure reward for gunman’s arrest after deadly robberies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
7-Eleven offers six-figure reward for gunman’s arrest after deadly robberies

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 7:31 am
Two people were killed and others hurt in six robberies at 7-Eleven shops (Eugene Garcia/AP)
The 7-Eleven convenience store chain has offered a 100,000 US dollar (£84,500) reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.

A shop assistant, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed at a Brea store and Matthew Rule, 24, was shot in the car park of a Santa Ana store during a five-hour string of robberies on Monday morning.

Police in Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra have said they believe 7-Eleven robberies there are also linked.

A customer was shot in the head and seriously injured at a Riverside shop and two people, one of them a worker, were shot in La Habra but expected to survive.

The Riverside shooting victim was identified by his family as Jason Harrell, 46.

He was breathing on his own and no longer in a coma, his brother David Makin told KNBC-TV.

“He has to keep fighting. Jason is a fighter and so we fully expect him to fight through his whole thing and win this battle,” Mr Makin said.

Both of the La Habra victims were released from hospital on Wednesday, KNBC-TV reported.

One victim, Russell Browning, 60, lost many of his teeth when the gunman shot him in the mouth as he sat in his car, the station reported.

The bullet came out through his cheek.

Mr Browning had picked up milk and doughnuts at the store and was heading to work as a lorry driver, his family said.

“The wrong place at the wrong time. That’s all it can go down as,” Mr Browning told KNBC-TV as he sat in a wheelchair.

Six shops were targeted in the spree
Authorities have shared images of a masked man wearing what appeared to be the same black sweatshirt with a hood over his head.

The sweatshirt had white lettering with green leaves on the front.

“We are currently working with the local police to spread the news in the community” about the reward, 7-Eleven officials said in a statement.

All the attacks took place on July 11 — or 7/11, the day when the company celebrates its anniversary.

However, investigators have not said whether the date may have played a significant role in the attacks.

