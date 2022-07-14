New Zealand make four changes for Test series decider against Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Zealand make four changes for Test series decider against Ireland

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 9:41 am
New Zealand head coach Ian Foster is under pressure following recent defeats (David Davies/PA)
New Zealand head coach Ian Foster insists difficult weeks are “often the most exciting” after making four personnel changes for Saturday’s crunch showdown with Ireland.

The All Blacks suffered a maiden home defeat to the Irish last weekend to leave the three-Test series tantalisingly poised at 1-1.

Foster is under increasing pressure in his homeland ahead of the decider in Wellington, having now overseen three defeats from his last four matches.

The 57-year-old has responded to the 23-12 reverse in Dunedin, which followed a 42-19 win in Auckland, by recalling veteran lock Sam Whitelock after concussion, in addition to bolstering his forward pack with tighthead prop Nepo Laulala.

Winger Will Jordan, who scored the Kiwis’ second try after coming off the bench in the second Test, and centre David Havili have also been restored to the starting XV following recent bouts of coronavirus.

“It’s tough having a loss but the tough weeks are often the most exciting,” Foster told the All Blacks’ website.

“A series decider against a high-quality side is a great occasion for our growth as a team.”

New Zealand’s Sam Whitelock, right, has overcome concussion to resume his long-term second-row partnership with Brodie Retallick, left
Whitelock, who became New Zealand’s second-most capped player by making his 133rd Test appearance in the opener, is back to join long-term partner Brodie Retallick in the second row.

His recall sees Scott Barrett pushed back to blindside flanker and Dalton Papalii dropped to the replacements, while Laulala comes in for the benched Ofa Tu’ungafasi to pack down alongside George Bower and Codie Taylor.

Jordan is preferred to recent Test debutant Leicester Fainga’anuku, meaning Sevu Reece switches to the left flank.

Havili partners Rieko Ioane – who will win his 50th cap – in midfield, with Quinn Tupaea making way.

New Zealand prop Angus Ta’avao is banned
Prop Angus Ta’avao drops out of Foster’s squad after being hit with a three-week suspension following his first-half red card for a high tackle on Ireland centre Garry Ringrose last weekend.

New Zealand team: J Barrett (Hurricanes); W Jordan (Crusaders), R Ioane (Blues), D Havili (Crusaders), S Reece (Crusaders); B Barrett (Blues), A Smith (Highlanders); A Savea (Hurricanes), S Cane (Chiefs, capt), S Barrett (Crusaders), S Whitelock (Crusaders), B Retallick (Chiefs), N Laulala (Blues), C Taylor (Crusaders), G Bower (Crusaders).

Replacements: D Coles (Hurricanes), A Ross (Chiefs), O Tu’ungafasi (Blues), A Ioane (Blues), D Papalii (Blues), F Fakatava (Highlanders), R Mo’unga (Crusaders), R Tuivasa-Sheck (Blues).

