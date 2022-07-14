Japanese PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Japanese PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 11:33 am Updated: July 14, 2022, 1:14 pm
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo (Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool Photo via AP)
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo (Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool Photo via AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has blamed inadequate police security for the death of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was shot while giving an outdoor campaign speech.

Mr Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was assassinated last Friday in western Japan, shocking a nation known for its low crime rate.

Photos and videos of the shooting show the gunman was able to come close to Mr Abe.

Officials at the National Public Safety Commission and National Police Agency are investigating what went wrong and will come up with measures, Mr Kishida said.

A portrait of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe at the residence of Japan’s ambassador to France in Paris
A portrait of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe at the residence of Japan's ambassador to France in Paris (Michel Euler, Pool)

“I urge them to fix what needs to be fixed, while also studying examples in other countries,” he said.

Mr Kishida also announced plans to hold a state funeral for Mr Abe later this year, noting his contributions at home and in boosting Japan’s security alliance with the United States.

A smaller funeral ceremony was held at a temple in Tokyo on Tuesday for Mr Abe, whose nationalistic views drove the governing party’s conservative policies.

A suspect was arrested immediately after Mr Abe was shot on Friday and is being held for questioning.

Police and media reports say he told investigators that a rumoured link between Mr Abe and a religious group the suspect hated was the reason he killed the former prime minister.

The suspect, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, served briefly in Japan’s navy.

He was reportedly upset because his mother made large donations to the Unification Church that bankrupted the family.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo (Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool Photo via AP)

The assassination of Mr Abe has shed a light on links between the governing Liberal Democratic Party and the Unification Church, which is known for its conservative and anti-communist beliefs and its mass weddings.

The Japan branch of the South Korean-based church confirmed on Monday that Yamagami’s mother was a member and that Mr Abe was not.

Mr Abe has appeared in video messages to groups affiliated with the church.

