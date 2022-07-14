Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to headline BST festival in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to headline BST festival in 2023

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 1:41 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 1:49 pm
Bruce Springsteen (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Bruce Springsteen (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are the first headliners announced for British Summer Time’s (BST) 10th anniversary festival in 2023.

The world-famous rocker will make his debut at the Hyde Park festival on July 6, with a second performance lined up for July 8.

The shows are among a string of stadium performances announced on Thursday for the UK leg an international tour next year.

The other confirmed shows will be held at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on May 30 and at Birmingham’s Villa Park on June 16.

In May, the rocker announced a string of European dates from early 2023.

Major cities including Dublin, Paris and Barcelona are among those on the tour line-up, with American arena dates also recently announced.

The 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Springsteen and the E Street Band since the end of their 14-month, global The River Tour, which concluded in Australia in February 2017.

The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

Last month, Springsteen surprised UK fans when he made an appearance during Sir Paul McCartney’s historic headline set at Glastonbury festival.

After the US rocker wished Sir Paul a happy 80th birthday, they played Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on July 21 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]