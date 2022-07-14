Malawi moves elephants from overcrowded park to larger one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malawi moves elephants from overcrowded park to larger one

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 5:29 pm
An elephant is hoisted into a transport vehicle at the Liwonde National Park southern Malawi (Thoko Chikondi/AP)

One by one, 250 elephants are being moved from Malawi’s overcrowded Liwonde National Park to the much larger Kasungu park 380 kilometres (236 miles) away in the country’s north.

The elephants are tracked in the park and darts are fired to sedate them.

While in slumber they are moved into the large trucks that take them to Kasungu National Park.

So far at least 40 elephants have been moved and the rest should go by the end of the month at a total cost of about 1.5 million US dollars (£1.2 million) to two million dollars (£1.7 million), according to officials.

Elephants are prepared to be hoisted into a transport vehicle at Liwonde National Park in southern Malawi (Thoko Chikondi/AP)

In addition, about 405 other wildlife, including buffalo, impala, sable, warthog and waterbuck will be moved to Kasungu.

The entire process is a co-operation between Malawi’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife, the International Fund for Animal Welfare and African Parks.

“This will establish viable elephant populations, and ensure the prosperity of local communities living around the parks. It will also alleviate habitat pressure and reduce human-wildlife conflict,” African Parks representative in Malawi Sam Kamoto said.

African Parks is a non-profit organisation that manages and rehabilitates national parks in partnership with governments and local communities.

The group currently manages 20 national parks and protected areas in 11 African countries, including Malawi.

Since 2015 Liwonde National Park has been managed by African Parks, which found that its more than 600 elephants are threatening the park’s vegetation and biodiversity.

An elephant is hoisted into a transport vehicle at Liwonde National Park (Thoko Chikondi/AP)

Liwonde’s 548 square kilometres (211 square miles) of floodplains, lagoons and woodlands support more than 400 species of birds and many mammals.

But its elephants, breeding at a rate of 10% per year, could soon overwhelm the park, said experts.

In contrast, Kasungu National Park is about four times larger at 2,100 square kilometres (810 square miles) but has much less wildlife.

Kasungu once had about 1,200 elephants but years of poaching reduced the number to about 49 in 2015, said parks officials.

Since then Malawi’s national parks and international groups, including the US Agency for International Development, have collaborated to improve protection for the elephants and Kasungu park’s elephant population has grown to about 120.

The introduction of 250 elephants from Liwonde will promote population viability in Kasungu, he said.

“The translocation of the elephants and other wildlife is a significant achievement and proves the national parks’ approach to working with partners to secure its natural resources is a sound one,” said Patricio Ndadzela, a representative in Malawi of the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

The elephants are heading to Kasungu National Park (Thoko Chikondi/AP)

A 40-kilometre (25-mile) elephant-proof fence has been built along Kasungu park’s eastern boundary to prevent elephants from straying into farmland and will prevent conflict between communities and the elephants, said Mr Ndadzela.

Restoring Kasungu’s elephant population will boost its appeal as a tourist destination and in turn improve the local economy, he said.

This is not the first time that a large number of elephants have been moved from one park to another in Malawi.

In 2016, African Parks relocated 520 elephants to Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve.

