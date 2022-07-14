Italian Premier Mario Draghi says he will resign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Italian Premier Mario Draghi says he will resign

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 6:03 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 7:08 pm
Italian Premier Mario Draghi is set to resign (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)
Italian Premier Mario Draghi has told his Cabinet he will offer his resignation on Thursday evening to the president, following the refusal of a coalition ally to support a government Bill.

“The majority of national unity that has sustained this government from its creation doesn’t exist any more,” Mr Draghi said in a statement released by his office.

It will be up to President Sergio Mattarella to accept or reject the resignation.

President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati reads out the vote result at the Senate in Rome
President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati reads out the vote result at the Senate in Rome (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)

But if the government crisis cannot be resolved quickly, Mr Mattarella could pull the plug on parliament, setting the stage for an election as early as September.

As of now, Parliament’s term expires in spring 2023.

Hours earlier, Mr Draghi and his pandemic unity government won a confidence vote, 172-39, in the Senate despite the refusal by the populist 5-Star Movement to back the Bill, which earmarks 26 billion euros to help consumers and industries struggling with soaring energy prices.

But the snub, orchestrated by 5-Star leader Giuseppe Conte, Mr Draghi’s predecessor, had already done its damage.

Mr Draghi’s broad coalition was designed to help Italy recover from the coronavirus pandemic and included parties from both the left and the right.

He noted he had made clear when he took office in February 2021 that his government “would only have gone forward if there was the clear prospective to be able to realise the government programme” that was the basis of the governing coalition.

“That compactness has been fundamental to face the challenges of these months. These conditions don’t exist any more,” the premier said.

Italy Politics
Lawmakers attend at the Senate in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The premier announced his decision after meeting Mr Mattarella at the Quirinal presidential palace.

Mr Mattarella had tapped the former European Central Bank chief — who was known as “Super Mario” for his “whatever it takes” rescue of the euro — to pull Italy out of the coronavirus pandemic and lay the groundwork to make use of billions in European Union pandemic recovery funds.

The 5-Stars, who have lost significant support in recent local elections, and have slumped in opinion polls, are in disarray.

Hard-line 5-Star proponents, who were sceptical of joining the government last year, have been complaining that their interests have been ignored.

In the measure voted on Thursday, the 5-Stars opposed a provision to allow Rome to operate a garbage incinerator on the outskirts of the chronically rubbish-choked Italian capital.

In the debate, several senators blasted Mr Conte’s decision to have 5-Star senators boycott the vote.

Italy Politics
5-Star Movement eader Giuseppe Conte talks to journalists (Mauro Scrobogna/Lapresse via AP)

Being in a government “is not like picking up a menu and deciding, antipasto, no, gelato, yes″, said Emma Bonino, who leads a tiny pro-Europe party.

Others noted that Mr Draghi had increasing become a pivotal figure in Europe as Russia wages war against Ukraine, especially with the impending departure of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Draghi has governed with the support of virtually all of Italy’s main parties, with the exception of the fast-rising far-right Brothers of Italy party, which has demanded that Mr Mattarella pull the plug on Parliament and give Italians a chance to vote in new leaders.

Giovanni Orsina, a history professor and director of the school of government at Rome’s LUISS university, said Mr Mattarella would likely ask Mr Draghi to go to Parliament to see if he can command a new, workable majority.

“We’ve got the pandemic, we got the war, we have inflation, we have the energy crisis. So certainly this is not a good moment,” Mr Orsina said. “And also because Mattarella believes, rightly, that his mission is to safeguard stability.”

