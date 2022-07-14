Tiger Woods accepts huge improvement needed to make Open cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tiger Woods accepts huge improvement needed to make Open cut

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 10:01 pm
Tiger Woods looks frustrated as he makes his way to the second tee after a double bogey on the 1st (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tiger Woods targeted a second round of 66 to make the halfway cut in the 150th Open after struggling to an opening 78 at St Andrews.

Returning to the scene of two of his three Open victories, Woods carded three birdies, five bogeys and two double bogeys in a round which took six hours and eight minutes to complete.

The 15-time major winner never recovered from a nightmare start which saw him hit his approach to the first, from a fairway divot, into the Swilcan Burn in front of the green.

“Probably highest score as I could have shot,” the 46-year-old said. “Hit a good tee shot down one, ended up right in the middle of a fresh divot and I hit a good shot. Wind gusts hit it and ended up in the burn, and start off with a double.

“I think I had maybe four or five three-putts today. Just wasn’t very good on the greens. And every putt I left short. I struggled with hitting the putts hard enough.

“The greens were very firm but slow and it’s an interesting combo. And we weren’t exactly speed demons out there either. The whole round took a long time, and we were getting waved up. And it was a long, slow day.”

Woods praised the unwavering support of the crowds and admitted it was “very, very meaningful” to be able to play the Old Course once more following the severe injuries he suffered in a car accident in February last year.

“All things considered, where I’ve been, I was hoping I could play this event this year,” he added.

“Looking at it at the beginning of the year, end of last year, when I was rehabbing, trying to see if I could do it, somehow I was able to play two of the major championships in between then and now, which was great.

“But this was always on the calendar to hopefully be well enough to play it. And I am. And just didn’t do a very good job of it.

“Looks like I’m going to have to shoot 66 tomorrow to have a chance (to make the cut). Obviously it has been done, guys did it today, and that’s my responsibility tomorrow is to go ahead and do it. Need to do it.”

