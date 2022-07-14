Qualifier Robert Dinwiddie ‘very happy’ after shooting five-under 67 at the Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Qualifier Robert Dinwiddie ‘very happy’ after shooting five-under 67 at the Open

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 11:23 pm
Qualifier Robert Dinwiddie shone on day one of the Open (Jane Barlow/PA)
English qualifier Robert Dinwiddie could not hide his delight after shooting himself into a tie for third place on the first day at the Open.

The 39-year-old, who has been doing some labouring for a construction firm to help make ends meet over the past two years, carded a five-under-par 67 at St Andrews on Thursday.

That left him level with Australia’s Cameron Smith and three off the lead held by American Cameron Young.

Dinwiddie finished with a birdie on the 18th after 10pm
“I am very happy,” said Scottish-born Wandsworth resident Dinwiddie. “It was a fantastic day to be able to put together a good score.

“I was playing well. I just try to give every shot 100 per cent with concentration, effort and commitment.”

Dinwiddie admitted his round, which finished with a birdie at the 18th, had been a test of his resolve. On a day of slow play at the Old Course, his group – the penultimate three-ball of the day – took more than six hours to get round and finished in fading light after 10pm.

Dinwiddie, who is playing his third Open but his first since 2017, said: “You expect it to be a long round and I had plenty of food in my bag.

“It is a test physically, mentally and it is dark and getting cold. It was tough.”

