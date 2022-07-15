Manchester United agree on terms with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester United agree on terms with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 3:53 am
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Manchester United have agreed terms with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong but there remains work to do if the Holland international is to link back up with Erik ten Hag, the PA news agency understands.

An initial fee of 75million euros (£63.5m) rising to a potential 85million euros (£72m) is believed to have been agreed with Barca, but there remains some way to go in the deal.

De Jong is understood to be owed a substantial amount in deferred wages by cash-strapped Barcelona and the Dutchman will need convincing to leave the LaLiga giants.

But United would surely not have pursued the 25-year-old all summer if they did not believe he was willing to move to Old Trafford, where he would work under his former Ajax boss Ten Hag.

Frenkie de Jong played under United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax
Frenkie de Jong played under United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax (Nick Potts/PA)

Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia has so far been the only summer arrival but a verbal agreement has been reached with Christian Eriksen and the arrival of Lisandro Martinez is edging closer.

United are in advanced talks to sign the Argentina defender from Ajax, with a fee reported to have been agreed to sign a player that is keen on moving to Old Trafford.

Football director John Murtough and chief executive Richard Arnold travelled to Amsterdam to discuss the transfer, having also recently been in Barcelona to talk about De Jong.

The executive pair remained in Europe as United jetted off on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. Ten Hag’s men face Melbourne Victory at the MCG on Friday having beaten Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok on Tuesday.

