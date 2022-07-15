Papua New Guinea police accused of killing woman at polling station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Papua New Guinea police accused of killing woman at polling station

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 8:48 am
Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape (Pool/AP)
Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape (Pool/AP)

Police in Papua New Guinea have shot a young mother dead at a polling station in the capital, Port Moresby, in the latest violence to mar national elections, according to reports.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting which occurred on Monday, a police statement said.

Annaisha Max, 22, was holding her one-year-old son when she was shot, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported.

“They (police) came with force, excessive force. It was unprovoked,” Emmanuel Kiangu, a community leader who was on the scene, told ABC.

Police gave no warning they would open fire, according to Max’s friend, Anna Koip.

“They didn’t even say a word. They switched their guns to auto and fired into the crowd, where a lot of us were waiting to vote,” Ms Koip said through a translator.

Since voting began on July 4, fights between rival groups have broken out over allegations of vote-fixing.

Prime Minister James Marape has apologised to thousands of people who have been turned away from polling stations because of problems with the electoral roll.

The crowd on Monday reportedly became agitated after waiting hours for voting to begin.

Children play in Papua New Guinea
Voters started casting ballots on Monday July 4 (AP)

A group gathered around police cars asking where the ballot boxes were. Police called for reinforcements before the shooting started, ABC said.

Police Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu said in a statement on Tuesday that police reinforcements were sent to “restore order when a rowdy and quarrelsome crowd threatened to harm election officials and disrupted polling”.

“Rocks were hurled at police and gunshots were fired to disperse the unruly crowd,” Mr Ikumu added.

He said he had personally assured angry residents after Ms Max’s death that a police investigation would “establish how the victim was killed and who was responsible for her death”.

“Homicide detectives are now collecting evidence including video footage and statements from potential witnesses,” Mr Ikumu said.

Ms Max died in an electorate where polling had been delayed three times.

A spokesman for Transparency International, a global movement to end corruption, said the election risked failing.

“Unfortunately, it hasn’t been a successful and peaceful and safe election,” he said.

“But I encourage all of our stakeholders out there, particularly the candidates and their supporters, to support the process, try and conclude the elections the best we can.”

Polling lasts weeks and the composition of the new government – with more than 50 parties contesting 118 seats – will not be known until parliament next sits in August.

The top contenders to lead the new government are Mr Marape and his predecessor, Peter O’Neill, who resigned in 2019.

Since Papua New Guinea’s independence from Australia in 1975, elections in the nation of nine million have been marred by violence, fraud and bribery.

At the outset of voting, police urged citizens not to sell their votes to any of the 3,625 candidates vying for election. Candidates in Papua New Guinea routinely pay poor constituents to vote for them.

Papua New Guinea is a diverse tribal society of mostly subsistence farmers with more than 800 languages.

