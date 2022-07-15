Biden announces US funding for east Jerusalem hospitals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

US President Joe Biden has announced 100 million dollars (£84 million) in American assistance for east Jerusalem hospitals that serve as “the backbone” of healthcare for Palestinians.

He spoke on Friday during a visit to the Augusta Victoria Hospital, which provides advanced medical care including radiation treatment for cancer patients and paediatric kidney dialysis to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The funding is subject to approval by US congress and would be paid out over several years.

Mr Biden called the six hospitals “the backbone of the Palestinian health care system”.

Protesters hold posters for slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh near the Augusta Victoria Hospital in east Jerusalem ahead of a visit by Mr Biden (AP)

The aid came after the Trump administration slashed 25 million dollars (£21 million) of funding from the hospitals in 2018 as part of a larger suspension of aid to the Palestinians.

Mr Biden has restored much of that assistance since assuming office, but has made no progress in resuming the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, which collapsed more than a decade ago.

Dr Fadi Atrash, the hospital’s CEO, called Mr Biden’s visit a “courageous statement of support for the Palestinian people”.

Mr Biden is set to meet with Palestinian leaders in the occupied West Bank later on Friday.

A Palestinian security officer stands guard near the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, ahead of the Mr Biden’s visit (AP)

Israel captured east Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza, in the 1967 Middle East war. The Palestinians want all three for their future state.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognised internationally and views the entire city as its capital.

The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state, and its fate is at the heart of the century-old conflict.

The six east Jerusalem hospitals, which symbolise the Palestinian presence in the city, have faced a funding crisis in recent years, as the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority has struggled to pay for advanced treatment for Palestinians.