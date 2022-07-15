Marcus Armitage makes move on second morning of the Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marcus Armitage makes move on second morning of the Open

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 10:05 am
Marcus Armitage made an early move up the leaderboard on day two of the 150th Open Championship (David Davies/PA)
Marcus Armitage made an early move up the leaderboard on day two of the 150th Open Championship (David Davies/PA)

England’s Marcus Armitage made the biggest move up the leaderboard in the early stages of the second round of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

Armitage began the day seven shots off the pace following an opening 71, but picked up birdies on the fifth, sixth and ninth to reach the turn in 33.

That took the 35-year-old Yorkshireman to four under par alongside South Korea’s Si Woo Kim and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, who had recovered from a bogey on the first with a birdie on the third.

Mark Calcavecchia
Mark Calcavecchia tees off the 2nd during day two of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews (David Davies/PA)

American Talor Gooch, who has attracted ridicule for comparing the atmosphere at the second LIV Golf event to the Ryder Cup, had birdied the first and third to move within two shots of the lead held by compatriot Cameron Young.

Young’s brilliant opening 64, on his Open debut, meant he enjoyed a two-shot lead over world number two Rory McIlroy, who faced a long wait to resume his bid for a fifth major title with a tee time of 2.59pm.

“It’s another good start at a major, three in a row for me now, and I’m looking forward to the next few days,” McIlroy said after his 66, well aware that he has failed to turn those starts into overdue wins.

“I need to go out and back up what I did. I think that’s important. I’ve been playing well, I’ve been swinging the club well, and I think it’s better if I don’t think about it that much and I just go out and play golf and try to shoot some good scores on one of my favourite golf courses in the world.”

Tiger Woods has made it clear the Old Course is definitely his favourite course, but the winner here in 2000 and 2005 struggled to an opening 78 which took six hours and eight minutes to complete.

That left Woods likely to need a 67 or 66 to make the cut, with the 15-time major winner due out shortly before 10am alongside US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (level par) and Max Homa (+1).

Former winner Mark Calcavecchia had hit the opening shot at 6.35am in what will be his final appearance in the game’s oldest major championship.

Mark Calcavecchia
Mark Calcavecchia tees off on the second hole during day two of the 150th Open Championship (David Davies/PA)

The 62-year-old is beyond the age limit of 60 for former champions, but was given an exemption due to suffering from an injury in 2021 and the Open being cancelled in 2020.

Calcavecchia, who lifted the Claret Jug at Troon in 1989, struggled to an opening 83 and played his first 14 holes in seven over par to remain in last place on 18 over.

[[title]]

[[text]]

