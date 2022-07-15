Tens of thousands attend prayers called by controversial Iraqi cleric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tens of thousands attend prayers called by controversial Iraqi cleric

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 1:28 pm
Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr chant slogans during open-air Friday prayers in Sadr City, Baghdad (Hadi Mizban/AP)
Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr chant slogans during open-air Friday prayers in Sadr City, Baghdad (Hadi Mizban/AP)

Tens of thousands of Iraqis have attended a mass prayer in a Baghdad suburb which was called by an influential Shiite cleric.

The event has sparked fears of instability amid a deepening political crisis that has followed the country’s national elections.

Followers of Moqtada al-Sadr arrived in the capital from across the country, filling up Sadr City’s al-Falah Street, the main thoroughfare that cuts across the populist figure’s key area of support.

Worshippers carried Iraqi flags and wore white shrouds, typically donned by his supporters.

Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gathered in Sadr City (Hadi Mizban/AP)

The event was considered a show of force from the cleric whose party won the highest number of seats in the October national elections but withdrew after failing to form a government with Sunni and Kurdish allies in Iraq’s power-sharing system.

Followers stood under the scorching sun and chanted religious slogans.

Mr Al-Sadr’s representative Sheikh Mahmoud al-Jiyashi read aloud a speech from the cleric during the service that reiterated calls to disband armed groups — an indirect reference to Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups affiliated with his rivals.

Ahmad Kadhim, 17, was among the worshippers. He said he was disappointed Mr Al-Sadr himself did not appear at the service. “I would have been happy just to see him, but this wish did not come true,” he said.

By capitalising on fears that the mass prayer could turn into protests, Mr Al-Sadr sent a potent message of his authority and power.

The event was among the largest gatherings of his followers since the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

But more importantly, it carried a message to Mr Al-Sadr’s political rivals of his ability to mobilise the Iraqi street and destabilise the country.

A man chants slogans during prayers (Hadi Mizban/AP)

In a tweet on Thursday ahead of the prayer, Mr Al-Sadr said the choice to protest was up to his followers.

“I support them if they want to stand up for reform,” he wrote. Many considered that a veiled threat to his rivals.

Mr Al-Sadr, who won the most seats in the October national elections, withdrew from the government formation last month, following eight months of stalemate. In line with his orders, the members of his parliamentary bloc resigned.

He had sought to form a government with Sunni and Kurdish allies that excluded Iran-backed parties lead by his long-time rival, former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki.

The surprise move shocked his opponents and his supporters alike, sparking fears of more unrest and street protests if Mr Al-Maliki forged ahead with government formation plans that excluded Mr Al-Sadr.

If the political crisis extends to August, it will be the longest that Iraq has gone without a government since elections.

The threat of mass demonstrations is a well established tactic by Mr Al-Sadr that has proven successful in the past.

In 2016, his supporters repeatedly targeted the Green Zone, a heavily fortified area housing Iraq’s government buildings and foreign embassies, even storming parliament complex and attacking officials.

