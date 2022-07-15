Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 3:57 pm
Tiger Woods wipes his eyes on his way down the 18th in what is almost certainly his last Open at St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tiger Woods wipes his eyes on his way down the 18th in what is almost certainly his last Open at St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews.

A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.

As promised, Woods did not pause for commemorative photographs as he crossed the Swilcan Bridge as the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson had done when making their last appearance at the Home of Golf.

But it was clearly an emotional moment for the three-time Open champion, who removed his cap to acknowledge the applause and waved to the packed grandstands as spectators used any vantage point they could to see Woods play the 18th.

“It was very emotional for me,” Woods said. “I have been coming here since 1995 and I don’t know when the next one comes around, in what, 2030, if I will be physically able to play by then.

“I felt like it might be my last British Open at St Andrews and the ovation and warmth was an unbelievable feeling.

“They understand what the golf is all about and what it takes to be an Open champion. I’ve been lucky enough to have won here twice and it felt very emotional just because I don’t know what my health is going to be like.”

The earliest the Open could return to St Andrews is 2026, although 2027 would be more likely given the previous tradition of staging it on the Old Course every five years.

At the top of the leaderboard, two-time major winner Dustin Johnson had set the clubhouse target on nine under par after adding a 67 to his opening 68, the former world number one dropping his only shot of the day on the first and responding with six birdies.

Johnson enjoyed a one-shot lead over world number one Scottie Scheffler and England’s Tyrrell Hatton, Scheffler returning a second successive 68 and Hatton shooting a flawless 66.

Out on the course, Australian Cameron Smith moved into the lead on 10 under with five birdies in his first eight holes, while overnight leader Cameron Young was alongside Johnson on nine under after seven.

[[title]]

[[text]]

