One dead and hundreds evacuated due to Morocco wildfires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

One dead and hundreds evacuated due to Morocco wildfires

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 4:40 pm
Firefighting planes drop water to put out a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco (AP)
Firefighting planes drop water to put out a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco (AP)

Firefighters and the military have struggled to contain three wildfires in northern Morocco that have killed at least one person as hundreds of residents evacuated their homes.

Efforts to extinguish the blazes have been hampered by high temperatures and strong winds in the North African country.

The interior ministry said that one person has died in the fires and more than 1,500 hectares of forest have been destroyed.

Morocco Forest Fires
Workers try to put out a forest blaze (AP)

In the Laarach area, 1,100 families had to evacuate because of two fires that have since been put out.

The fire destroyed 900 hectares of land and damaged many homes, according to the interior ministry.

Firefighters were still trying to put out fires in several other areas including Tetouan, Taza and Ouzzane. They are using trucks, bulldozers and water-dumping planes, the interior ministry said.

Morocco has been in the grip of a heatwave for a week, with temperature soaring over 40C (104F).

Strong winds are in the forecast for the coming days, complicating efforts to contain fires, according to the national meteorology agency.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal