Riyad Mahrez agrees two-year contract extension with Manchester City

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 5:19 pm
Riyad Mahrez scored 24 goals last season (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Riyad Mahrez has signed a two-year extension to his contract at Manchester City.

The Algerian winger, who joined the club from Leicester four years ago, has committed his future to City until June 2025.

Mahrez has made 189 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, scoring 63 goals and contributing 45 assists in a trophy-laden spell that has included three Premier League titles, three League Cups and one FA Cup.

The 31-year-old said: “I’m very happy to sign the new deal. I have enjoyed every single minute of my time here. It’s a pleasure to be part of such an incredible club.

“To have helped us achieve the success we have enjoyed in the past four seasons has been unforgettable and made us all hungry to look to achieve even more.

“I would also like to thank Pep, Txiki (Begiristain) and the coaching staff, both for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and for pushing me to continue to improve.

“Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful next season and beyond.”

Mahrez only started just over half of City’s games last season but chipped in with 24 goals and looks set to play a key role this term following the departures of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

Director of football Begiristain said: “Riyad has played a major part in our success in the four years since he joined us, and we are all delighted he has agreed this new deal.

“He has brought so much to the club with his skill, talent, commitment, and desire to win evident from the moment he first arrived. I also know that Pep and the coaching staff relish working with Riyad.

“He is one of the most exciting wingers operating in the game and we are all very excited to know he will be part of our ongoing drive to try and achieve more success.”

