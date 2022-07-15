Tiger Woods’ emotional walk at St Andrews gave me goosebumps – Matt Fitzpatrick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tiger Woods’ emotional walk at St Andrews gave me goosebumps – Matt Fitzpatrick

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 5:15 pm
Matt Fitzpatrick (right) has been playing alongside Tiger Woods (left) at St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick (right) has been playing alongside Tiger Woods (left) at St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)

Matt Fitzpatrick revealed he had goosebumps as he got a close-up view of Tiger Woods’ emotional walk up to the 18th green at St Andrews on Friday.

Woods fought back the tears crossing the Swilcan Bridge as he received a standing ovation immediately prior to concluding his second round at the Open.

The 15-time major winner, 46, was potentially making that walk for the final time in a St Andrews Open after missing the cut this week and the significance was not lost on Fitzpatrick.

Tiger Woods was given a huge ovation as he made his way up the 18th
Tiger Woods was given a huge standing ovation as he made his way up the 18th (Richard Sellers/PA)

“It was amazing,” said the US Open champion, who played alongside Woods in the first and second rounds. “It gave me goosebumps.

“Just looking around, seeing everyone stood up and giving him a standing ovation coming down 18, it was incredible. It’s something that will live with me forever, for sure.

“It’s thoroughly deserved and I think towards the end of it, you could see he was a little bit emotional as well. It was a big deal.”

Fitzpatrick and the third player in their group, Max Homa, respectfully dropped back to allow Woods to walk ahead of them and soak up the applause on the final fairway.

“I’ve seen that with other players that have done it up here before,” Fitzpatrick said. “Max gave me a little bit… he was like, ‘You were a little bit close’. I’m like, ‘Was I?’

“I was panicking! No, we’re all good. We knew what we were doing.”

Fitzpatrick mostly shut out the noise surrounding Woods and his large following to power into contention for a second-successive major win with a second-round 66.

Despite that, he admitted playing alongside Woods for two days had taken some getting used to.

The 27-year-old said: “You’ve got to get your head around where everyone is and who’s marshalling what because he’s got his own marshals.

“I had a go at one guy and he gave me some chat back saying he works with Tiger, to which I didn’t know what to say.

“That was a bit strange but after that, today just becomes playing like any other round really.”

Fitzpatrick, six under heading into the weekend, has been buoyed by his success at Brookline last month.

He said: “It’s just given me that extra confidence. I feel different. I can compete and I can win.”

