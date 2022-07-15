Andrew Garfield to star as Sir Richard Branson in series about businessman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrew Garfield to star as Sir Richard Branson in series about businessman

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 6:53 pm
Andrew Garfield (PA)
Andrew Garfield (PA)

Andrew Garfield will star as Sir Richard Branson for a new series which tells the story of the billionaire businessman and his airline company, the PA news agency understands.

The 38-year-old actor, who is best known for his portrayal of Spider-Man, was recently nominated for his first Emmy Award for the crime drama Under The Banner Of Heaven.

David Leitch is set to direct the six-part series, titled Hot Air, which is based on the book Dirty Tricks by investigative journalist Martyn Gregory.

Virgin Voyages uniforms – London Fashion Week September 2019
Sir Richard Branson (Ian West/PA)

The book explores the rise of Sir Richard’s airline company, Virgin Airways, from when he started it 1984 with one leased aeroplane.

It also explores how by 1990 it started to threaten British Airways’ monopoly, promoting them to launch a “dirty tricks” campaign where staffers would impersonate Virgin employees to try and gain information to persuade passengers to switch to them instead.

This year, Garfield was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Tick, Tick…Boom! and was recognised for the same role winning best actor in a musical/comedy film at the Golden Globes.

The film, which is Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tells the story of Jonathan Larson’s attempt to enter the industry by writing a new musical.

Garfield also recently reprised his role as Spider-Man in 2021’s The Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw the three actors who have played Peter Parker throughout the years – Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland – unite for the first time ever.

