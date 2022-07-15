Cameron Smith planning Peaky Blinders binge after record-breaking day at Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Cameron Smith planning Peaky Blinders binge after record-breaking day at Open

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 8:21 pm
Cameron Smith is in a strong position to win the Open (David Davies/PA)
Cameron Smith is in a strong position to win the Open (David Davies/PA)

Cameron Smith made plans to binge-watch Peaky Blinders late into the night after putting himself into a strong position to win the Open on Friday.

The Australian shot an eight-under-par second-round 64 at St Andrews to reach the halfway point of the final major of the year on 13 under.

His 36-hole aggregate of 131 was a new record for an Open at the Home of Golf.

Smith has relaxed away from the Old Course this week by watching episodes of the hit British gangster drama and, with a late start now guaranteed on Saturday, he sees no reason to change.

“I’m watching Peaky Blinders at the moment,” said the 28-year-old, whose round included six birdies and an eagle at the par-five 14th.

“I spent a bit of time talking to folks back home and watched two or three before I went to sleep (on Thursday).

“I probably will do the same thing tonight. Might watch a few more, just trying to stay up a little bit longer.

Smith's 13-under-par score was a 36-hole record for an Open at St Andrews
Smith’s 13-under-par score was a 36-hole record for an Open at St Andrews (David Davies/PA)

“I think I’ll probably try and stay up as much as I can. I think I’m going to be a little bit tired. I’m just trying to have a really big sleep in.

“I’m not going to try to do anything for the morning – sleep in, get on the bike, get the legs moving and get prepared as I normally would every other day.”

After the fast and firm conditions of Thursday, rain on Friday morning slowed the speed of the course for the second round but Smith was expecting things to quicken up again at the weekend.

He said: “I think being off late again tomorrow afternoon it’s obviously going to be a bit firmer, more like the first day. So I would say it’s going to be pretty brutal out there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal