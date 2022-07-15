Nicole Billa sends Austria into quarter-finals with victory over Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Nicole Billa sends Austria into quarter-finals with victory over Norway

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 10:11 pm
Austria’s Nicole Billa (second left) celebrates her winning goal against Norway (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Nicole Billa dumped twice-champions Norway out of Euro 2022 as Austria booked a quarter-final clash with Germany.

Billa’s first-half header secured a 1-0 win – the Austrians’ first over the Norwegians – at the AMEX Stadium on a night when a draw would have been enough to clinch the runners-up spot in Group A.

It was no more than they deserved as Norway failed to bounce back from their 8-0 mauling by England, and they might have lost even more heavily had it not been for the efforts of goalkeeper Guro Pettersen.

Austria were unfortunate not to take a 12th-minute lead when Pettersen fumbled Laura Feiersinger’s shot on to her crossbar before skipper Maren Mjelde scrambled the ball away.

After a disjointed start, Norway gradually eased themselves into the game but were unable to get star striker Ada Hegerberg or Chelsea winger Guro Reiten on the ball often enough to cause any real damage.

It took a solid save from Pettersen to deny Billa 11 minutes before the break, but there was nothing she could do to keep out the Hoffenheim striker’s header from Verena Hanshaw’s 37th-minute cross as the deadlock was finally broken.

The pattern of the first half was largely repeated after the break, with the Austrians looking more likely to add to their lead rather than surrender it.

Pettersen had to save from Barbara Dunst, Billa, Julia Hickelsberger-Fuller and substitute Lisa Makas in quick succession to maintain the single-goal deficit, although opposite number Manuela Zinsberger thwarted Celin Bizet and Hegerberg at the death.

