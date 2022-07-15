Ivana Trump died of blunt force injuries after falling down stairs in NY home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ivana Trump died of blunt force injuries after falling down stairs in NY home

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 12:17 am
Ivana Trump died after falling down stairs at New York City home (Ian West/PA)
Ivana Trump died after falling down stairs at New York City home (Ian West/PA)

Ivana Trump died after suffering “blunt impact injuries” to her torso in a fall down stairs at her New York City home.

The death of the 73 year-old first wife of former US president Donald Trump has been ruled as accidental by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office.

US media outlets reported that Ivana was found at the foot of her apartment’s staircase next to a spilled cup of coffee.

On Thursday, the Trump family paid tribute to the matriarch as a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life”.

Her daughter Ivanka Trump said she was “heartbroken” and would “miss her forever”.

“Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,” the former presidential adviser wrote on Twitter.

“I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

Mr Trump, who was banned indefinitely from Twitter, announced the death on his social media platform Truth Social.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he said.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal