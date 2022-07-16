Restraining order against Ricky Martin reportedly filed by family member

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restraining order against Ricky Martin reportedly filed by family member

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 1:07 am Updated: July 16, 2022, 2:13 am
Restraining order against Ricky Martin reportedly filed by family member (Ian West/PA)
Restraining order against Ricky Martin reportedly filed by family remember (Ian West/PA)

The person who filed a restraining order against Ricky Martin amid domestic violence allegations is reportedly a member of the Puerto Rican superstar’s own family.

Martin has strenuously denied the “completely false” accusations and said he will respond with “dignity” to the judicial process.

The order was filed earlier this month under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, with police spokesman Axel Valencia previously unable to provide further details including who filed the order.

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Martin physically and psychologically attacked the victim during a seven-month period.

Some outlets have reported that the family member involved is Martin’s nephew.

Crimes relating to incest in Puerto Rico can carry a sentence of up to 50 years.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” Martin’s lawyer, Marty Singer told US outlet Deadline.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

Singer added: “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs.

“But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Responding to the original order, Martin wrote in a statement: “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me.

“Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time.

“I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

