Six people killed as dust storm causes US highway pile-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Six people killed as dust storm causes US highway pile-up

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 8:43 am
First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)

Six people have died after a dust storm fuelled by wind gusts topping 60mph caused a pile-up in the US state of Montana.

Twenty-one vehicles crashed on Interstate 90, three miles west of Hardin, and Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause.

“It appears as though there was heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,” he said.

Montana Highway Pileup
First responders on Interstate 90 (Amy Lynn Nelson/Billings Gazette/AP)

While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Sgt Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.

State governor Greg Gianforte said on Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We’re grateful to our first responders for their service.”

Montana attorney general Austin Knudsen, who oversees the highway patrol, said in a statement: “The Montana Highway Patrol is on the scene with other first responders and investigating the incident.

“We will release more information as it becomes available and is appropriate out of respect of the lives lost and their loved ones.

Montana Highway Pileup
A damaged camper van at the scene (Amy Lynn Nelson/Billings Gazette/AP)

“My prayers are with everyone affected by the tragic events during the dust storm in Big Horn County today.”

A video from the Billings Gazette showed hundreds of lorries, camper vans and cars backed up for miles along the two eastbound lanes of the road.

The dust storm’s roots can be traced back several hours, when storms popped up in central southern Montana and slowly began moving east, according to Nick Vertz, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Billings.

The storms prompted a severe thunderstorm watch that covered Hardin and other parts of Montana. Meteorologists forecast the potential for hail, scattered wind gusts up to 75mph and frequent lightning.

Montana Highway Pileup
Traffic was backed up after the crash (Amy Lynn Nelson/Billings Gazette/AP)

A so-called “outflow” — or a surge of wind which is produced by storms but can travel faster than them — flew east-south-east about 30 miles ahead of the storms, Mr Vertz said.

A 40mph gust of wind was recorded at nearby Big Horn County Airport at 4.15pm, and the crash was reported to the highway patrol at 4.28pm.

By the airport weather station’s next reading at 4.35pm, the gusts had picked up to 62mph. Another reading 20 minutes later recorded a gust of 64mph.

The wind picked up dust and reduced visibility to less than a quarter of a mile.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal